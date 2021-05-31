The new OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro brings multiple system and camera improvements





OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving new system updates that bring camera and system improvements. The latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 is being rolled out in stages. This means that only a few users in India, Europe and North America are currently receiving new upgrades. According to the official change log, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users have not yet received the latest Android security patch (Android security patch for June 2021), but the update contains fixes for some known errors. I am. In India, OnePlus 9 users will receive firmware version 11.2.6.6.LE25DA, and users in Europe and North America will receive versions 11.2.6.6.LE25BA and 11.2.6.6.LE25AA, respectively. OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, Europe, and North America will receive versions 11.2.6.6.LE15DA, 11.2.6.6.LE15BA, and 11.2.6.6.LE15AA, respectively.

With the availability of the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update, users are more likely to receive notifications on their smartphones. However,[設定]>[システム]>[システムアップデート]>[ダウンロードしてインストール]You can check availability manually by going to. In terms of features, the charging experience for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users has been improved and power consumption has been optimized. Improved “camera top bar hidden operation logic” and fine-tuned the rear camera to reduce noise reduction and sharpness effects. Camera app focus experience, constant brightness in indoor scenes, rear auto white balance accuracy OnePlus also fixes “known issues” and improves network performance and overall stability with the latest updates I’m letting you. A regular OnePlus has 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options, which cost Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. The Pro model starts at Rs64,999 with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant starts at Rs69,999. Both smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 88 chipset.

