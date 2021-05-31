Can the AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU beat Nvidia again? 12GB GDDR6, 120 FPS and more!





Urian B., Tech Times, May 31, 2021 01:05 am

(Photo: Screenshot of AMD website) Can AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU beat Nvidia again? 12GB GDDR6, 120 FPS and more!

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 Mobile GPU is finally announced as the Radeon RX 6000 Series GPU, a laptop version of AMD aimed at directly adopting Nvidia’s proprietary Mobile RTX 30 Series GPU. The lineup is led by the AMD Radeon RX 6800, which is now looking to return to the long-awaited return to the entire high-end mobile gaming industry.

According to TechRadar, the new GPU is based on the 40CU Navi22 GPU, which is comparable to the full AMD Radeon RX 6800. AMD says mobile GPUs will have some interesting specifications.

AMD Radeon RX 6800M Mobile GPU Specifications:

12GB GDDR6 memory

145W TGP

120FPS

According to AMD, the GPu can achieve a 1.7x improvement in “Resident Evil Village” and a 1.4x boost in “Cyberpunk 2077”. Very interestingly, AMD now claims that its high-end mobile GPUs can perform better than the Nvidia RTX 3070 and, in some cases, the Nvidia RTX 3080.

The new AMD Radeon RX 6800M averaged 141 FPS in “Resident Evil Village”, compared to the previous 132 on the RTX 3070 and 137 on the RTX 3080. Also, the GPU was able to beat both Nvidia GPUs with “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”. And “Borderlands 3”.

AMD is currently claiming some better benefits for games while using the battery. The AMD Radeon 6800M was proposed to offer 1.4x the performance boost of the RTX 3080 on both the “Dirt 5” and the “Resident Evil: Village”. AMD has announced two low-power GPUs: the AMD Radeon RX 6700M and the Radeon RX 6800M.

For comparison, this is what the AMD Radeon RX 6700M has.

36CU

10GB GDDR6

135W TGP

100 FPS

1440pp

AMD says the Radeon RX 6800M significantly outperforms the Nvidia RTX 3060 in various 1080p games such as “Dirt 5” and “Borderlands 3.” However, AMD does not match AMD eGPU when it comes to “Cyberpunk 2077” or “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War,” according to its own benchmarks.

Read also: PowerColor teased the all-white Radeon RX 6700 XTHELL HOUND on Twitter

AMD Radeon RX6800M and RX6600M

AMD says the new GPU will be promoted as the fastest “AMD Radeon graphics for laptops” will be available soon. Both the Radeon RX6800M and RX6600M are shipping today, with the upcoming RX6700M.

The first laptop with AMD’s brand new GPU is also reported to be shipping. The new all-AMD ROG Strix G15, which reportedly combines the AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU with the powerful Ryzen 9 5900 HX CPU, is finally available.

AMD’s official website sells the Radeon RX6800M as capable of handling AAA games that are also expected of AMD Radeon RX6800M mobile GPUs. Of course, gamers have to wait for the official release to see how the GPU actually works.

Related article: AMD Exec talks about the Radeon RX 6000 and states that he is aiming for ray tracing at 1440p.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos