Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K Launched Today in India: Live Stream Viewing Method, Expected Price, Specifications





The Realme X7 Max 5G will be available in India today (May 31st) as the company’s latest flagship phone. The smartphone will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and features such as a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and triple rear camera. Alongside Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K will be available in Japan at today’s event. The new smart TV is teased to support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The launch event will effectively take place through the company’s social media channels.

The Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme Smart TV 4K launch event will begin at 12:30 pm. Livestreamed through Realme India’s Facebook and YouTube accounts. You can watch the event directly from the video embedded below.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Price in India (Forecast)

The price of the Realme X7 Max 5G in India has not yet been revealed. But nevertheless, the smartphone seems to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that debuted in China in late March with a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at RMB 1,799. The phone offers an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for RMB 1,999 and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option for RMB 2,399. The Indian variant Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to be priced similar to the price the company announced for Realme GT Neo in China.

Regarding the price of Realme Smart TV 4K, last week’s Talekomi reported that a new smart TV by a Chinese company will be available among Rs. 28,000 rupees 30,000 between 43 inch model and Rs. 33,000 rupees 35,000 for the 50-inch option.

Realme X7 Max 5G Specifications (Forecast)

The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by the OctaCore MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and is designed to feature a Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to a recent teaser on the Realme and Flipkart sites, it comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and offers peak brightness of up to 1,000 knits. In addition, the phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also has a 50W SuperDart fast charge, a thickness of 8.4mm and a weight of 179 grams.

Given the change in the Realme GT Neo brand name, the Realme X7 Max 5G can be equipped with a 16-megapixel self-camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone may also support Dolby audio and high resolution audio, except that it has dual stereo speakers.

Realme Smart TV 4K specification (planned)

Realme Smart TV 4K is designed to feature Ultra-HD HDR screens in 43-inch and 50-inch sizes. According to a recent teaser, smart TVs also come with HDR support and include Dolby Vision technology. It’s also teased to have Dolby Atmos audio.

Rumor has it that, in addition to the details available at Teaser, the Realme Smart TV 4K comes with a quad-core MediaTek SoC and may work on Android TV 10. Smart TVs are also said to have three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The company will also offer dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0.

