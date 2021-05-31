Huawei Harmony OS Phone List | Life Without Google





Huawei Harmony OS is coming to some phones. Wednesday, June 2nd is expected to be a big day for Huawei. This is not only because the new phone has been announced, but also because it includes HarmonyOS and some other features.

World without Google

According to SlashGear, the company may actually make fun of many new phones, but the focus of the event is directly on the software the company uses to power these phones. Future mobile phones will be equipped with HarmonyOS, which is said to be the central stage literally and figuratively, and finally show Huawei’s vision for a world without Google.

Of course, the success of Huawei’s plan depends on the number of phones available to HarmonyOS. Now, the company seems to have decided to push it hard with certain previously released Huawei phones. HarmonyOS will be pre-installed on certain future Huawei devices.

Huawei Harmony OS Phone List

Huawei phones that will be powered by HarmonyOS include the Huawei P50 series and the recently rumored Huawei MatePad Pro 2. However, these are just a few of the phones that Huawei plans to release the HarmonyOS. Fans may see the list grow later as Huawei is trying to push HarmonyOS instead of Android.

The Weibo leak releases a number of older phones that are expected to contain the HarmonyOS. Looking at the list, some phones are still quite new, while others can be considered a bit old.

Huawei HarmonyOS Phone:

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate P40

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei Nova 8

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Leak also points out that the update will be available on June 2nd. This is expected to be the exact date Huawei will finally debut HarmonyOS for phones named HarmonyOS 2.0. Very interestingly, the source also points out that the phone has also been upgraded on certain offline shores.

Also read: Huawei Mate 40 Pro Review: 12GB RAM, 10x optical zoom, etc.

Harmony OS 2.0 is not a custom Android

This article also suggests that the new phones on the list will run HarmonyOS instead of the popular Android. Huawei is gradually phasing out Android on other devices as well, but you may need to check other models that want to boot HarmonyOS.

That said, there’s still a bit of confusion as to whether HarmonyOS 2.0 has certain custom skins rather than regular Android. This is what Huawei strongly denies. Other questions about Huawei’s Google-free HarmonyOS may be answered on June 2nd, when the company officially announces the HarmonyOS and makes it publicly available.

