Huawei releases another big update as an alternative to Google Maps





Petal Maps is a big bet on Huawei in the battle of navigation apps because it has features inspired by Google Maps, but at the same time it has many unique features not found in Google’s own solution. For example, heads-up display support allows drivers to get navigation in a more convenient way. All can be routed using Huawei mobile devices and petal maps.

Fortunately, the Chinese tech giant is working non-stop to hone the petalmap experience. This makes perfect sense because the company wants to make switching from Google Maps as seamless as possible.

The latest update to version 1.7 of the app includes a new option to keep navigating while using other apps, so in theory you’ve already switched to another screen. Even if you need to provide directions. However, keep in mind that this is not a big deal while driving. Do not touch your smartphone while you are on the move, and operate the navigation app hands-free.

In addition, Huawei has introduced support for rating and reviewing locations on the map, as well as new features that allow users to book hotels while browsing the map. This means that Petal Maps can do everything directly from the map when exploring a particular area, making it easier to rate locations and book accommodation.

Petal Maps is Huawei’s answer to the issues that have had a major impact on the telephone business. The company was banned by the U.S. government in mid-2019, so it is no longer possible to work with U.S. companies to use products such as Android and Google services.

That’s why Huawei started working on its own alternative to Google services, such as Google Maps. Petal Map is supposed to provide users with seamless navigation when using mobile devices built by Chinese companies.

