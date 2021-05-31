Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform is coming to Geekbench and will be available later this year





Geekbench’s list follows the annual timeline that introduces Qualcomm’s Plasmonica chipsets. The Snapdragon 888+ is the successor to the Snapdragon 888 chip.

HIGHLIGHT SA’s new Qualcomm chipset has been listed on Geekbench. The performance score of the new Qualcomm chip is very similar to the performance score of the Snapdragon 888. Uses an overclocked X1 performance core that is clocked at 3.0GHz.

Qualcomm may soon follow the usual practice of introducing the Plasmonica chipset as its most powerful product. Speculation stems from the recent discovery of something that can only be imagined online with Snapdragon 888 +.

A step-up variant of Snapdragon 888 was reportedly found on Geekbench. This list shows that, like the regular Snapdragon 888, the Snapdragon 888 + comes with an overclocked X1 performance core. However, this is clocked at 3.0GHz, unlike the 2.84GHz recorded on the original Snapdragon 888.

In addition to the main performance cores, the Snapdragon 888+ utilizes four low-power A55 cores operating at 1.8GHz and three additional Cortex-A78 clusters operating at 2.42Ghz.

These performance boosters helped the Snapdragon 888+ achieve a single-core score of 1171, with a multi-core score of 3704. The leak was first shared by Tarekomi Abhishek Yadav and showed a processor with a whole new score under the name Qualcomm Lahaina.

Other information about the Snapdragon 888 + listed on Geekbench shows the 5.13GB memory requirement for the processor to work. It is also specified that Snapdragon 888 + will be the first to have Android 11.

New Qualcomm processors listed on Geekbench

The codename Lahaina was previously speculated to be used for the Snapdragon 875, but the new specifications are in close agreement with those observed on the Snapdragon 888 device. This trend is seen each year as all Qualcomm chipsets with a positive Monica follow the vanilla version very closely in terms of scoring.

Besides the Geekbench score, the new list timeline also matches the annual release of Qualcomm’s Plasmonica chipset. With the launch of the regular variant in December, chipset makers will follow up on the launch of the plus variant sometime in July.

Given these signs, the Snapdragon 888+ has the processing power suggested here and seems to be very advanced in the coming months.

