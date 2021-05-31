Incompatible: Why Microsoft finally dumped Internet Explorer





By Vinh Bui for conversation

Technology giant Microsoft recently announced that it will discontinue its long-standing web browser, Internet Explorer, and adopt a new product, Microsoft Edge. Internet Explorer support is set to last until June 15, 2022, so the rest of the users can find an alternative in just over a year. But of course, most web users already have one.

The final collapse of Internet Explorer was taken as a natural conclusion for those who monitor web trends, but the news can be an unwelcome surprise for those who aren’t up to date.

However, in most cases, the news is capricious rather than adding a footnote to the end of an iconic story that spans more than 25 years.

As a current expert in the IT industry, I analyze some possible reasons for this decision and what can be learned from it.

Looking for an answer

Most people are familiar with the idea of ​​searching for something on Google, but they never search for something on Google. How did Google become synonymous with web search, but despite its long and pioneering history, did Microsoft not become synonymous with anything?

The answer is market share. Google processes 92.24% of web searches with more than 3.5 billion requests per day. Microsoft’s own search engine, Bing, is only 2.29 percent.

It’s easy to see why users prefer Chrome, Google’s own web browser, to Microsoft Internet Explorer, which uses Bing as its default search engine. Users who prefer to search via Google (almost everyone) can make Google the default search engine for Internet Explorer. However, it’s probably easier to just install Chrome and use Google from there.

Read | Netizens say goodbye to “Chrome Downloader” Internet Explorer with a hilarious meme

Success creates complacency.Self-satisfaction causes failure

Microsoft has not always been a bit player. When the web was still in its infancy, it was a market-leading pioneer. Before the advent of app stores, 5G, and even popular personal computers, there were large mainframe computers with Unix-based operating systems developed in the 1970s.

These systems were the bare minimum available, with little consideration of graphics or ease of use. Netscape, Unix’s original web browser, was just as plain.

This is where Microsoft came in by focusing on making personal computers more personal. With a better design and a more intuitive user interface, Microsoft was firmly at the forefront of the digital world by the time Internet Explorer was released in 1995.

But, as Benjamin E. Maze, a Baptist and citizenship leader in the United States, has famously warned, the tragedy of life is often not our failure, but our self-satisfaction.

Microsoft, which has established a reputation, stopped promoting the development of Internet Explorer, started to move into other places, and continuously improved Windows, but not the Web browser. From that point on, Internet Explorer has always been lagging behind in the introduction of innovations such as tabbed browsing and search bars. It became even more meaningless and regressive.

Compatibility issues

One of my biggest complaints about spending much of my life as a web developer is the incompatibility of some web browsers. It takes hours to polish a web page just because it doesn’t run properly in some browsers, and it’s exhausting and depressing.

This concern extends to Microsoft’s own in-house developers. In a 2019 blog post titled The Dangers of Using Internet Explorer as the Default Browser, Microsoft’s Chris Jackson warned:

(…) Recent developers generally haven’t tested Internet Explorer. I am testing with the latest browser.

The message was clear. Web developers can’t take advantage of Internet Explorer, so sites that work well in other browsers may not work here, and the problem is only exacerbated.

Microsoft lost interest in making sure Internet Explorer could catch up, so it turned its attention to its new browser, Microsoft Edge. However, the horse may already be bolted. The market is crowded with Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and many open source browsers.

Call it at

Another important statistic of the decline of Internet Explorer is that in 2020, more than two-thirds of all website visits were via mobile devices.

Now we need a browser that can sync across multiple platforms. In the world of Apple and Android devices, the term Windows Phone sounds almost prehistoric. Support for the Windows Phone operating system ended in 2017, just seven years after Microsoft first launched the series.

Therefore, Internet Explorer, which has existed since the dawn of the Internet era (or at least since the Internet became truly mainstream), could not catch up in many ways.

Despite the success of Surface tablets, Microsoft has failed to maintain a foothold in the smartphone market. This may explain that you don’t want to continue developing Internet Explorer. Or vice versa. The clunkiness of Internet Explorer is why no one uses Windows Phone.

But the bottom line is that Internet Explorer lacks the versatility needed by web-savvy users. And as of next year, even ignorant users will stop relying on it.

(The author is a lecturer at Southern Cross University in Australia)

