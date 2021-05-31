iOS 14.7 release date and all known iPhone features so far





Apple just released iOS 14.6, but as iOS 14.7 becomes available in beta, the company will continue to update it.

So far, this seems to be a much smaller update than the last few, with the addition of Apple Podcasts subscriptions, the Apple Card family, App Tracking Transparency, and more.

That said, some features of iOS 14.7 may not yet be revealed, and even if it ends with a small update, there are no other bugs or security fixes. So it’s definitely worth having.

Below is all the information we know about iOS 14.7, including features found in beta and expected release dates for finished software. We will update this article whenever there is additional news or leaks about iOS 14.7, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.

In general, Apple releases a new iOS 14.x update about once a month. In fact, iOS 14.6 was released almost a month after iOS 14.5. Therefore, there is no guarantee, but I think the same can be said for iOS 14.7.

In that case, iOS 14.6 will be released on May 24th and may be released in late June or early July.

Of course, you can always get a beta if you don’t want to wait, but it’s recommended by most people because it’s buggy, unstable, and may not include all the final features. number.

Features of iOS 14.7

I’m not sure if iOS 14.7 will be such a big update, but it’s in beta and here are some of the features that are included today: Every time I hear someone else’s story, I add them.

Home app HomePod timer (image credit: TechRadar)

One of the new features that 9to5Mac found in iOS 14.7 Beta is the ability to set the HomePod timer from the Home app. This option is just below the app’s HomePod alarm, and you can also name the timer, see the app’s countdown, or tap to cancel.

Previously, the HomePod timer had to be set using Siri. This should be useful for people who are deaf or unfamiliar with talking to Siri.

Air quality details

Apple has been displaying air quality ratings in weather apps since the release of iOS 14, but only in some countries. Now on iOS 14.7 Beta, 9to5Mac found that Twitter and Reddit users in Canada, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Spain reported seeing these details for the first time.

Therefore, if you live in any of these places, you will immediately know the quality of the air you are breathing. Also, if you live elsewhere that doesn’t have this feature yet, iOS 14.7 will launch in its complete form.

Fixed battery life bug

Although not specifically mentioned in the beta, some users have reported on Twitter This is due to excessive battery consumption on iOS 14.6 and may be fixed in iOS 14.7, but this issue has been addressed. It’s clear how widespread it is and how quickly Apple will fix it. This is just a possibility, as it is not at the moment.

