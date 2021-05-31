Smart TV completed thanks to Google TV »EFTM





The thing about TV today is that they are all great. Of course, the better the image quality you use – it’s unquestionable. But how good is it to use and what is the user experience? My night at the Sony X90J proved that the user experience was important. In this case, thanks to Google TV.

Sony’s BRAVIA TV lineup in Australia is probably the most understandable of all the major brands, with the X-series and A-series distinguished by panel type (X = LED, A = OLED). The Z series is a big mother as an 8K LED.

Second, the simpler and higher their notation is, the better. The X80 is entry level and the X95 is better for the entire stack. If you want to know how to choose the 2021 model from last year, that’s what J means.

Well, last week I saw the X80J with the X90J. The X80J is a great bloody TV. Edge light as opposed to the full array backlight X90J.

However, the black level was pretty impressive, so I’ll clarify it. If your budget is just scratching the Sony range with the X80J (available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 85 inch sizes), grab it.

However, thanks to Sony’s patience in the hotel room in Sydney where the TV was installed, I spent the most time with the X90J.

The X90J is available in 50, 55, 65 and 75 inch sizes and features Sony’s XR4K upscaling and 200Hz motion clarity. I saw a high-speed video demo that actually showed how the 90J improved the 80J on its front line, and how it improved against competing products in the same price range.

Two HDMI ports support variable refresh rates and one supports eARC.

If you are comparing TVs, these are all checkmarks in the feature box. But this is what Samsung and LG are having a hard time making a ticking sound. App, smart, connection.

Yes, Samsung and LG have a great operating system and lots of apps. But – there is no such thing as Google TV.

The new Chromecast Google TV is my go-to recommendation for enhancing any TV.

Built into Sony TVs, it’s a game changer.Fast response, smooth scrolling, voice commands, that’s all

It was as easy to use as a combination of Google’s own Chromecast and Google TV, but I bundled it with my TV’s own remote control.

Image quality is fine, but it’s important to remember that Sony’s unique OLED range is literally the next level. But with a premium.

Above $ 4,299 for the 75-inch model, the 55-inch Sony X90J costs less than $ 2,000. I think the sweet spot is 65 inches and costs $ 2,495.

Sony has enthusiastic fans and people who own and use Sony products like TVs, for good reason. These are robust, but what matters is a high quality, high performance TV.

Google TV is the operating system you have. The rest are working on future revenue and growth strategies, and over time it will be known if it’s a better band wagon, but at this point, the Sony Bravia X90J fails on Google TV, primarily because it includes Google TV. I can’t let you.

