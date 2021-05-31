Chuck E. Cheese CMO Turns to Technology and Loyalty





While the last 15 months have been difficult for the restaurant industry as a whole, few chains have faced the level of difficulty experienced by Chuck E. Cheese, a chain that built its brand through direct gatherings.

For example, the Chipotle Mexican Grill burrito is pretty much the same whether you order it at the counter or on the mobile app, but playing a Skee-Ball game and a pizza party takeaway on Grubhub is a completely different story.

But now, after these most difficult years, on-premises meals are back. With more than half of the US adult population (and 40% of all ages) fully vaccinated, people are returning to restaurants where the demand for face-to-face experiences is very high.

To reestablish its position in consumers’ daily lives, the chain has launched a new mobile app with digital orders and various personalized loyalty rewards.

Our goal is to provide parents with the ability to manage their entire playing experience with Chuck E. Cheese and focus on what’s important. Sheri Landry, Chief Marketing Officer of CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, said: PYMNTS in the interview. I want to have a lot of fun every time and have a memorable experience.

The mobile app’s debut coincides with the launch of the restaurant chain’s Summer of Fun event, featuring seasonal menu items and entertainment to bring customers back to the store.

Charles Entertainment Cheese Past Ghosts

While the traditional Chuck E. Cheese experience may not be perfectly suited for a stay-at-home order, the chain has established a presence on the off-premise channel using a stay-at-home package.

During the pandemic, we quickly pivoted to help the family provide the Chuck E. Cheese experience at home, and we continue to provide it today, Laundry said. The package includes pizza, goody bags, coloring and activity books, and other special sweets.

In addition, you may remember that the restaurant quietly added pizza to Grubhub under the pseudonym Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings. When a Philadelphia customer discovered that the pizzeria shared the location and address of the local Chuck E. Cheese, a company spokeswoman confirmed the connection. A spokeswoman added that the name comes from Pascali P. Piperate, the name of a fictional animatronic chef who is part of the Chuck E. Cheese Band. (This is a kind of reverse ratatouille situation, with a human chef character in the background and a mouse as the face of the restaurant.)

Charles Entertainment Cheese Present Ghost

Today, the chain continues to sell these home packages, and while the Pasquallys Ghost Kitchen is still up and running, the on-premises experience is back. Landry said COVID-19 precautions include a three-step resumption from the most restrictive to the least restrictive, in accordance with local regulations. Summer restrictions include following local mask obligations and social distance guidelines, providing hand sanitizers, allowing non-contact payments, disinfecting surfaces, and restricting private VIP reservations. It is included.

With the resurgence of face-to-face experiences, the new mobile app helps chains learn about customer needs and expectations.

Landry says the new app helps guests understand what’s most important to them so they can benefit from the offers, perks and gifts they care about. They gave us feedback and we listened. They said they wanted flexibility in their rewards, and that’s what we offered.

The rewards program allows customers to choose whether to redeem loyalty points for food (churos or pizza), playtime, or e-tickets.

Laundry explained, they have choices so they can choose the rewards that make the most sense to them and their families.

When customers receive these rewards, Chuck E. Cheese receives important information that enables restaurants to provide personalized recommendations based on user / guest preferences, spending and ordering habits. This helps the chain adjust the next experience. Industry experts point out that this type of personalization can be a factor in separating the best rewards programs from other packs throughout the restaurant’s loyalty space.

Charles Entertainment Cheese Future Ghost

In the near future, the restaurant mobile app will provide a digitally integrated in-restaurant experience. Landry explained that the Chuck E Cheese app will allow guests to order food directly from the table and re-upload their playcards, with more features coming soon.

Over the next year, the chain will remodel many stores, secure new licensing and entertainment partnerships, and expand its international presence, Laundry said. After the Summer of Fun event, there are various other seasonal celebrations such as Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular and Winter WINNER-land.

By the summer of 2022, Laundry hopes that the chain has emerged from one of the most difficult times in our collective history, more powerful and relevant than ever before. I said there is.

