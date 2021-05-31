Realme X7 Max 5G, 120Hz display released in India, Realme Smart TV 4K debuts: price, specifications





The Realme X7 Max 5G was launched Monday in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a triple rear camera. The smartphone also comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, supporting 50W fast charging. The Realme X7 Max 5G is basically a re-badged Realme GT Neo released in China in late March. In addition to the new smartphone, Realme has launched a smart TV 4K with 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes that supports technologies such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Your smart TV comes with a list of connection options, including HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Price in India

Prices for Realme X7 Max 5G in India start at Rs. 26,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option sold by Rs. 29,999. Smartphones are available in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way color options and will be available at Flipkart, Realme.com, and major offline stores starting June 4th at 12:00 pm (noon). Also, as part of the company’s Real Upgrade Program, customers will get a phone at 70% of its price for a year and will have the opportunity to upgrade to a new smartphone next year. At a given price, the Realme X7 Max 5G competes with the OnePlus Nord and Xiaomi’s Mi11X.

Realme Smart TV 4K in India is priced at Rs. 27,999 for 43-inch variants and Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch option. Smart TVs will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Realme.com, and major retailers starting June 4, 12:00 pm (noon).

Realme X7 Max 5G specification

The Dual SIM (Nano) Realme X7 Max5G runs on Android 11, with Realme UI 2.0 at the top and a 6.43 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, 120Hz. Refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with 1,000 knit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. Internally, the phone has an Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. There is a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f / 1.8 lens and a triple rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Realme X7 Max 5G comes with triple rear camera setup

For selfies and video chats, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a 16 megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f / 2.5 lens on the front.

Realme X7 Max 5G has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and proximity sensors. There is also a fingerprint sensor in the display.

Realme has provided a stainless steel steam cooling system for new smartphones. It is said to be 42% stronger than traditional copper vapor cooling systems and offer up to 50% higher cooling capacity. The smartphone also comes with support for Dolby Atmos and high resolution audio, and is IPX4 waterproof.

The Realme X7 Max 5G has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart fast charging. A 65W charger is included. What’s more, the phone measures 158.5×73.3×8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

Realme Smart TV 4K specification

Realme Smart TV 4K runs on Android TV 10 and is available in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes, both with a resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels, a 16: 9 aspect ratio, and a screen viewing angle of 178 degrees. The smart TV has a quad-core MediaTek SoC and 2GB of RAM. It also comes with 16GB of onboard storage. In terms of audio, the Realme Smart TV 4K has four speaker units that jointly provide a total of 24W of output. You can also get support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS HD. The TV has a quad microphone that enables hands-free voice control that supports the Google Assistant.

Realme comes preloaded with apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. The smart TV also includes the Google Play store, which has built-in support for Chromecast. Realme Smart TV 4K connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v.5.0, infrared (IR), two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an HDMI ARC port, and a LAN (Ethernet) port. The TV also supports traditional AV connections and has an optical audio output port.

Realme Smart TV 4K comes bundled with a Bluetooth-enabled remote control with four hotkeys for quick access to Amazon Prime Video, Google Assistant, Netflix, and YouTube. The TV size is 960x563x76mm (without stand) and the 43-inch variation weighs 6.5kg, while the 50-inch model is 1110x64775mm (without stand) and weighs 9.2kg.

This week, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Orbital, is a spectacular show on all TV shows that discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLEDs, mini LED panels, and offer buying advice. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





