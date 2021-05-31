Google Doodle celebrating the 107th birthday of Japanese composer Akira Ifukube





Happy birthday, Akira Ifukube!

Today, Google is the 107-year-old birth of Japanese composer Akira Ifukube, a phenomenal talent for classical and film scores, widely known for his work on the original soundtrack of the 1950s “Godzilla” film. I made a beautiful graffiti to celebrate the day.

Akira Ifukube was born on this day in Kushiro, Hokkaido in 1914. The third son of Akimitsu Ifukube. The origin of this family can be traced back to the birth of Ifukibe no Tokotarihime in at least the 7th century.

Akira Ifukube, who has been listening to European sheet music since he was a teenager, eagerly wanted to incorporate a deep-rooted national identity into his original composition. After listening to Russian composer Stravinsky’s 1913 inspiring orchestra “The Rite of Spring” at the age of 14, the idea was further solidified. ..

Akira Ifukube studied forestry at Hokkaido Imperial University in Sapporo, composed in his spare time, and formed a line of self-taught Japanese composers. After a short mission as a forestry officer and sawmill, he chose to pursue music composition full-time.

In 1947, he released the first of more than 250 film scores produced over the next half century. His first work was a piano solo, Piano Suite (later renamed to Japan Suite, arranged for orchestra) dedicated to George Copeland, who lived in Spain.

Atsushi Miura of the university, a friend of Akira Ifukube, sent a letter to Copeland. Copeland replied, “I live on the other side of the globe and it’s great to listen to my discs. I think I can compose music. Send me a piano.” After that, Miura, who is not a composer, presented Akira Ifukube and this work to Copeland. Copeland promised to interpret it, but unfortunately communication was suspended due to the Spanish Civil War.

Akira Ifukube’s big break came in 1935 when his first orchestral work, Japanese Rhapsody, won the international competition for young composers promoted by Alexander Tcherepnin.

He taught at Tokyo University of the Arts (formerly Tokyo University of the Arts), during which time he composed the first film score at the end of Silver Mountain, released in 1947. Over the next 50 years, he composed more than 250 films. Score.

The pinnacle of his film music career was in 1954 when he wrote the “Godzilla” soundtrack. He takes a leather-covered leather glove and drags it onto the loose strings of a contrabass to create a signature roar. He is also responsible for the music for Ishir Honda’s Toho film.

Akira Ifukube trained younger generation composers such as Toshiro Mayuzumi, Yasushi Akutagawa, Akio Yashiro, Teizo Matsumura, Sei Ikeno, Minoru Miki, Maki Ishii, Kaoru Wada, Yssimal Motoji, and Imai Satoshi.

In addition to his lifelong work as a composer, Akira has been President of Tokyo College of Music since 1976. He also published an orchestration, a 1,000-page theory book widely used by Japanese composers. The Government of Japan honored his lifelong achievements with both the Order of Culture and the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

Akira Ifukube died of multiple organ failure at the age of 91 at Meguro Ward Hospital in Tokyo on February 8, 2006, and was buried at Ube Shrine in Tottori City.

