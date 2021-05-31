Acer Announces Three New Predator HDR Gaming Monitors





Acer has announced the launch of the latest Predator gaming monitor with three new VESA Display HDR certified models (Predator CG437K S, Predator X38 S, and Predator X28). Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a veteran expert, the new monitor targets a variety of niches by offering something that excites a wide variety of gamers.

Acer Predator HDR Gaming Monitor

The Predator CG437K S is a 42.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible gaming monitor with a UHD (3840 x 2160) display, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports that support the latest games, and the most flexible experience possible for players. We strive to provide.console[1] Enables 4K 144Hz with VRR using only one cable. The USB hub provides a USB-B port, a pair of both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports to support an array of peripherals, and a USB Type-C (PD30W) port for proper measurement. I will. In addition, the built-in KVM switch simplifies the lives of people operating multiple PCs. Once all the users are set up, the monitor will provide a satisfactory gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time.

The monitor’s VESA Display HDR 1000 certification ensures that the game looks great for enthusiasts and that the footage looks real to the content creator. Outstanding local dimming, peak 1,000 knit brightness and high contrast ratio bring all the details to life. In addition, the monitor’s Delta E <1 rating and 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut provide highly accurate color representation. Upon completion of the experience, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility keeps your monitor and GPU in locksteps for butter-smooth gameplay without breaks or tears.

The statement-making monitor, the Predator CG437K S, comes with an RGB lighting strip that syncs with music and media. It also features a variety of thoughtful technologies that allow the monitor to be tailored to each user’s environment. AcerColorSense adjusts the screen temperature to suit the mood of the environment, and Acer LightSense detects the ambient lighting and adjusts the monitor brightness settings accordingly. Automatically wakes the monitor when an AcerProxiSense user is nearby and dim the monitor when not nearby.

Predator X38S

The Predator X38 S is a 2300R curved UWQHD + (3840 x 1600) monitor with DCI-P3 98% wide color gamut, Delta E <2 rating, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and certification for breathtakingly realistic images. .. Bright scenes sparkle, but dark scenes retain a rich shade of black that highlights hidden enemies with little detail, even when shaded. With a refresh rate (overclocking) of 175 Hz and a G-to-G response time of 0.3 ms, players can jump to action immediately without worrying about ghosting. And with the 37.5-inch Agile-Splendor IPS display on the display, everything looks great. Even with a wide viewing angle.

Predator game mode provides players with eight preset (customizable) display modes for different genres of content, and Acer LightSense and Acer ColorSense automatically adjust screen brightness and color temperature based on the environment. .. NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports Mode guarantees the lowest possible latency by turning off the variable backlight, and increasing the black level and fine-tuning the gamma level makes it easy to distinguish objects in dark areas. A display preset designed for competitive games.

The Predator X38 S also includes an NVIDIA Reflex latency analyzer. This is an innovative system latency measurement tool that detects mouse clicks and measures the time it takes for the resulting pixel (that is, the muzzle flash) to change on the screen. NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE, on the other hand, eliminates screen tearing, minimizes display stutter, and reduces input lag for smooth, fast-paced gameplay.

Predator X28

The Predator X28 is a 28-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor, defined with a slim profile and narrow bezel for a clean look. VESA Display HDR400 Certified Agile-A Great IPS[3] The display provides a refresh rate (overclocking) of 155Hz with a GtoG response time of 1ms. Everything is very smooth, thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC and G-SYNC Esports modes. This monitor also features an NVIDIA Reflex latency analyzer.

Acer LightSense, ColorSense, and ProxiSense ensure that your monitor always looks as good as possible in any lighting. To provide a more pleasing display experience, BlueLightShield Pro manages high energy wavelengths to selectively filter out blue light emission while maintaining the color accuracy of Delta E <1. The Predator X28 is a TV Rheinland Eyesafe certified gaming monitor.

Price and stock status

The Predator CG437K S will be available in North America and Europe starting at $ 1,799.99 / $ 1,599 in November. The Predator X38 S will be available in North America and Europe starting at $ 1,999.99 / $ 2,199 in September. For more information, please visit Acer’s official website from this link. What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos