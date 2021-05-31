Google highlights shopping information in search





Google is working to integrate with additional e-commerce tools to make more products available in front of searchers, while at the same time making deals more prominent for shoppers. The number of “discount code” searches is reported to have increased by 50% from last year.

Bill Ready, a Google executive, will update sellers on new e-commerce-related developments on the Google Keyword Blog and search later this year as part of an effort to make it easier for shoppers to find.[ショッピング]It says to launch the transaction result page on the tab. Brand promotion, “just in time for seasonal shopping”.

In addition, Lady said Google will make it easier for brands to track the effectiveness of promotions, “new real-time transaction optimization reports will also come to the merchant center.”

Google announced the new Shopify integration at the I / O Developers Conference and announced additional integrations on Thursday. WooCommerce, GoDaddy and Square retailers will soon be able to integrate with Google easily and for free.

“This open ecosystem approach means that retailers have more ways to be discovered across Google and shoppers have more choices,” Ready writes.

As reported on May 18, Google is giving merchants using the Shopify e-commerce platform an edge in search results such as YouTube and Google Image Search, as well as Google and Google Shopping. The company also shares the “shopping graph” engine with developers.

Google’s shopping graph makes shopping sessions more useful by connecting people to over 24 billion lists from millions of sellers on the web and enabling shoppers to find products in real time. Is designed to be.

Ready also revealed that Google is piloting the integration of its merchant loyalty program. “If the consumer has an account of loyalty with you, they can link it instantly. If the consumer does not participate,[アカウントの作成]With the click of a button, you can easily join the loyalty program. “

Most small sellers don’t have such a program, so perhaps larger merchants are the main beneficiaries, but it’s pretty powerful.

You can find the full post on the Google Keyword Blog.

Ina Steiner

Ina Steiner is a co-founder and editor of ecommerceBytes and has been reporting on e-commerce since 1999. She is a widely cited authority on market sales and the author of “Turn eBay Data Into Dollars” (McGraw-Hill2006). Her blog was featured in the book “Blogging Heroes” (Wiley2008). Follow her on Twitter @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina @ ecommercebytes.com.

