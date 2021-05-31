Want to save the earth?Start learning coding and build your business





Building technology products, raising money, and delivering it to thousands and even millions of people has never been easier. And all in a few months.

Consider Hopin. Founded in 2019, the London-based virtual event platform has grown from 6 employees to over 400 and now boasts over 80,000 user organizations. This is a great product when you need it.

At the same time, Cazoo has become one of the fastest growing companies in the UK, making used car purchases as easy and seamless as buying other products online.

Venture capital availability, access to cloud architecture and pricing, and an expanding pool of engineers and product managers make building digital native businesses easier than ever.

Of course, this doesn’t mean anyone can do it. Zooplas Alex Chesterman is an outstanding entrepreneur. But today it’s easier than ever to do so.

But there is a problem.

Provocatively, imagine a hurricane heading for the village of Bamboo House. However, most of its inhabitants focus on making the best deep pizzas, rather than evacuating or preparing for a storm.

This is effectively what is happening in today’s technology economy. Most people are aware that the climate is changing due to human behavior. Most people recognize that climate change is already affecting farmers, people living in lowland countries and areas prone to droughts and floods. Most people believe that it will make the planet uninhabitable.

But they focus on delivering their activities, their energy, and the available capital to you faster.

But things are starting to change. Venture funds are starting to invest in climate-focused startups. Whether you’re focusing on carbon capture like Sward or carbon-neutral concrete like CarbonCure, more and more start-ups are emerging.

Recently, 15 of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies, led by energy startup Bulb, have set up Tech Zero Taskforce, accelerating the UK government’s plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050. With net zero.

Approximately 6% of the global capital invested in 2019 was invested in climate-related technology startups. And it’s growing fast – about three times the growth rate of VC investment in AI over the same period. Silicon Valley is awake.

Investors such as startup accelerators Y Combinator, Union Square Ventures and Sequoia Capital are serious about investing in climate solutions. But for all of this, these investments remain a small part of the overall funding invested in climate change.

There is so much potential for UK clean tech startups, but governments, industries and funders have to do more to drive innovation. In the UK, only 3.5% of all VC deals in 2020 went to net-zero clean tech companies, but we’re confident we can do better. The UK Government has also begun efforts to drive innovation in clean technology. A recent report on the UK Government’s new billion-fund Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, Startup Zero, contains details on what we can all do.

That’s why PUBLIC is working with the UK Government to launch Tech For Our Planet, an effort to find a working digital solution to climate change. This initiative will enable starters around the world to pilot innovative climate solutions at COP26 and use digital technology to address some of the most pressing challenges we face.

Focusing attention and investment on climate-related innovation involves risks. There was a clean tech boom between 2006 and 2011, but investors were eventually left out of their pockets. why?

One of the reasons was the 2008 global financial crisis. The other was the plunge in the price of solar panels due to China’s subsidy system. In addition, the fact that the advanced biofuel sector could not compete, hydraulic fracturing further squeezed margins, while the crisis pushed oil prices down.

But another reason was the immaturity of the startup. Ten years ago, many were still in their infancy and the technology was still buried in research. A lot of money was spent on immature technology that wasn’t ready to hit the market. But that’s what’s changing now. The technology is mature and ready for expansion.

Every year for the past 20 years, articles calling on people to weapons have begun in this era. But now is the time for technological innovation to support climate change efforts.

It’s time for developers, entrepreneurs, designers and product managers to focus on what really matters to them and future generations. Now is the technical time, but perhaps the most important is the time to act unless we want to go through a point of no return.

