Google appeals to court to unblock authorized businessman’s YouTube account





The Google logo will appear on September 1, 2020 in the La Defense business and financial district building in Courbevoie, near Paris, France.Reuters / Charles Platyau / File Photos

Google’s Russian division has appealed Thursday against a Moscow court order demanding that it unblock YouTube accounts on Christian Orthodox news channels owned by Russian businessmen under financial sanctions in the United States and the EU. Said.

Tsargrad TV, owned by Konstantin Malofeev, states that YouTube blocked its account in July 2020 for no reason. At the time, Google said it had a policy of suspending accounts that were found to be in breach of sanctions and trade restrictions.

In April, the Moscow Arbitration Court said Google would have to fine 100,000 rubles ($ 1,358.29) per day if it did not restore Tsargrad’s account.

Malofiev was put under US and EU sanctions in 2014 for funding pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, but he denies it. Russia considers such western sanctions illegal.

The dispute with YouTube is one of many cases in which US tech giants and social media giants have caused the wrath of the Russian state. President Vladimir Putin accused him of “monopolizing” social media companies in his speech at this year’s World Economic Forum.

Russia has blocked Twitter’s speed as a punishment since March, warning other technology platforms, including YouTube, that it failed to remove content that it considers illegal.read more

“We have appealed to Tsargrad’s decision last month because it has revoked previous decisions by several Russian courts and will impose penalties far from the immediate problem,” Google Russia said in a statement. Said. ..

“We are also fascinated by this decision because it brings great uncertainty to foreign investors like Google in Russia. We look forward to the details of the allegations in the Court of Appeals.”

Malofiev’s agent said he was categorically opposed to Google’s interpretation of the appeal and judgment.

“The previous ruling was completely legal and will prove this in an appeal hearing that is likely to take place at the end of June,” Malofiev spokesman Valerie Lucobratsky told Reuters.

Google Russia said the appeal was filed Wednesday.

($ 1 = 73.6220 rubles)

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Google appeals to court to unblock authorized businessman’s YouTube account

Sourcelink Google appeals to court to unblock authorized businessman’s YouTube account

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos