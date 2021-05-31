P & G Global Innovation Challenge 2021 opens applications for start-ups that can cause constructive turmoil in the FMCG sector





There is an accelerating need to drive widespread innovation in the FMCG sector and create viable solutions to address the key challenges posed by pandemics.

The sector focused on innovation to ensure business continuity and create new opportunities as the environment changes dramatically. From the introduction of remote sales to the operation of distribution partnerships to the adoption of new business models, experimenting with technology and automation has fueled growth. Last year, we overturned multiple areas of market launch and accelerated already evolving trends such as seamless shopping. Consumers are looking for attractive advantages in their everyday products and are taking advantage of new business models. When it comes to retailers, hypermarket / e-com players are taking the next level of convenience and personalization. Neighboring Kirana stores are also recognizing the need to digitize and adopt technologies such as inventory management, cashless payments, and last mile delivery. And many others. Global Innovation Center Director-Sales & Leader-Soumyakanti Ray says.

The need for agility and adaptability in a pandemic year has led FMCG companies to evaluate and deploy new technologies, solutions and business models at an alarming rate. Soumya may have started many of these as tactical solutions to address external situations, but soon moved to more strategic initiatives in the future.

P & G Global Innovation Challenge 2021: Continued focus on constructive turmoil

India’s P & G Global Innovation Center continues its efforts to innovate disruptive solutions for the future, inviting applications from startups to the Global Innovation Challenge.

In the 2021 edition, this challenge provides a platform for start-ups across sectors, stages and regions to partner with P & G to drive constructive turmoil. P & G has always believed that confusion is inevitable. But by understanding and accepting it, we can create innovations that move our business forward while keeping pace with changing markets and the evolving needs of consumers. Soumya shares what we call constructive turmoil, not only because of changes that often destroy value, but also in ways that promote growth and create value.

With a strong legacy of innovation over the last 180 years, P & G continues to focus on innovation as a strategic priority. Participation in CES (the world’s leading stage of new consumer technology) and external recognition of its innovation proves the company’s commitment to being at the forefront of cutting-edge technology.

This year’s P & G Global Innovation Challenge expands direct reach in a profitable way, leverages the disruption model of digital commerce to meet seamless shopper expectations, and engages consumers and retailers through interactive technology. We are trying to identify new solutions in areas such as improving engagement. Innovate.Expanding

The challenge is led by India’s P & G Global Innovation Center, which focuses on areas of thought leadership, in-depth shopper insights, and disruptive ideas from the startup community. It will also work with P & G’s global accelerators to act as an external outpost, strengthening ties with the startup ecosystem and driving innovation.

The P & G Global Innovation Challenge provides a platform for startups to market innovative solutions to P & G leadership. Selected startups are under the guidance of experienced P & G mentors and leadership teams such as Global Innovation, Market Strategy and Planning, Distributor Operations, and other startups that have previously experienced this journey with P & G. In addition, you will have the opportunity to refine your solution. .. Startups can access P & G’s in-house stores and products to prototype and iterate more quickly, leveraging the scale of P & G to expand throughout India and globally.

In fact, over the last few years, Mumbai’s P & G Global Innovation Center has worked with several start-ups to pilot and collaborate on disruptive market development solutions to help them respond to the market. Some start-ups have solutions that are unique to the FMCG space, expanding their solutions and expanding their footsteps in India and other global markets. Examples of solutions co-created last year include voice-assisted sales, emotional AI for research, in-store video analysis, predictive algorithms, and robotics automation. Here’s what some of these startups have to say:

Slang Labs has partnered with the P & G Innovation Center to add the Smart Voice Assistant feature to the retail ordering app. This engagement gives us access to real users, retailers who regularly order from P & G. Working closely with retailers and leveraging operational insights in sales and distribution from the P & G Innovation Team has significantly improved the product experience, especially for the average user. This brought all learning back to the core Voice Commerce platform, improving the out-of-the-box experience that Voice Assistant also provides to other e-com customers.

–Kumar Rangarajan, co-founder of Slang Labs

The most disruptive innovations occur when technology, domain expertise, and scale intersect. EntropikTech had world-class Emotion AI technology, but P & G collaboration has created two other types. Its deep domain capabilities in the shopper behavior category have allowed us to build the first kind of shopper insight platform for businesses. By working with the P & G Innovation Team as a pilot, platforms and insights have become value-centric, not just separate tools. Since the collaboration, it has expanded its footprint within P & G in two countries and overall in the United States, EU, and SEA.

-Ranjan Kumar, Founder and CEO of Entropik Tech

Now is the time

The need for constructive turmoil is more important than ever today, as P & G continues its legacy of helping startups. This is an unprecedented opportunity to solve some of the most relevant challenges across the global market at a critical time shaping the future. Inviting startups ready to partner with us on this trip, Soumya says signing off.

Apply for the P & G Global Innovation Challenge 2021. The final date of application is June 18, 2021.

