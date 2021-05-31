Google Photos: What are the benefits for Google Pixel owners? Is it worth the purchase?





Many people relied on Google Photos for free photo storage, but since June 2021, you’ll have to pay to use the cloud storage app. That is, unless you own a Google Pixel smartphone.

As you can see, Pixel smartphones are sold with the promise of Google Photos benefits, and the company cannot properly go back from one of the big selling points of smartphones.

However, some people enjoy more of the benefits of Google Photos than others, as the benefits vary depending on the Pixel smartphone they own.

If you want to know what benefits you get on your phone, list them below. And is it worth buying a new or old Google Pixel smartphone just for cloud storage space? I will explain that as well.

Google Pixel (Image Credit: Future) Full quality backup for “life”

If you have the original Google Pixel or Pixel XL, you’re in luck. This is because you can maintain the original full quality backup for the rest of your life. You can go unnoticed by changes in Google Photos.

Full quality means the “original” mode of backing up your photos at the resolution you took. “High quality” is confusingly a mode that imposes an upper resolution limit.

When we say “for life”, keep in mind that we are not for your life, but for your phone. This unlimited storage ends when your phone bites dust and forces you to buy a new one. So take care of that smartphone.

Google Pixel 3 (Image Credit: Future) Full quality backup … for now

After the first-generation Pixel smartphone, Google stopped offering lifelong original storage. Perhaps I realized that providing a “lifetime” free service can be costly. Instead, set a time cap. If you have a 3rd generation Pixel smartphone, you have time left.

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL will continue to back up in their original storage until the end of January 2022, after which they will be dropped down to the lower tier. This provides unlimited “high quality” storage, but you will have to pay if the original photo exceeds 15GB.

Google Pixel 2 (Image Credit: Future) Low quality backup

The vast majority of Google phones have unlimited high-quality storage available. Please note that “high quality” actually means “up to 16GB” and is the original storage that can be maintained at the resolution at which the photo was taken.

For most Pixel smartphones, this limit is irrelevant as the camera does not exceed this resolution.

If for some reason you want to save the original photo (perhaps from another device), keep in mind that you can only get 15GB of storage before paying. It also stacks with the ones used by other Google apps, so if you have 14.5 GB of files on your drive, you can easily exceed the limit.

Google Pixel 5 (Image Credit: Future) Is it worth buying a Google Pixel smartphone for Google Photos?

If you’re an avid Google Photos user, you might be considering buying a Pixel smartphone just for the benefit, but that may not be the wisest idea.

Why do we say this? Well, Google Pixel smartphones aren’t exactly expensive, but they don’t cost much to significantly extend the storage limits of your Google account. A Google Photos pricing guide is available so you can see how much it will cost, but in a nutshell, it’s actually not a hassle.

In fact, buying a Pixel smartphone for unlimited high-quality storage costs more than if you just bought the storage.

Of course, there are other reasons to buy a Pixel smartphone, such as Android or a small body. So, if you’re already considering buying a Pixel smartphone, this can upset your balance, but for this reason alone, we don’t recommend binning a perfectly good smartphone.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos