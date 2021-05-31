With these changes, Chrome 91 is 23% faster





Last week, Google released a Chrome 91 update on its stable channel. The latest version of the browser introduces a number of new features and improvements, including support for the default desktop mode on large screen devices, improved controls, and the ability to freeze tab groups. However, apart from the new features, this update will improve performance internally. According to the company, Chrome 91 is 23 percent faster than previous versions, thanks to some fundamental changes.

Fast JavaScript execution is a “key component” for providing a fast browsing experience. The V8 engine handles the job in the Chrome browser. In a recent post on the Chromium blog, Google states that it “runs over 78 years of JavaScript code every day.”

With Chrome 91, the company has made some improvements to its V8 engine and significantly improved its performance. Specifically, Google has introduced a “new Sparkplug compiler and short built-in calls”. This seems to save Chrome users “more than 17 years” of CPU time every day.

Google promises faster performance with Chrome 91

In May 2017, Google introduced a two-tier compiler system in the V8 engine consisting of Ignition and Turbofan for executing JavaScript in the Chrome browser. Ignition is responsible for getting JavaScript running quickly, while Turbofan optimizes the code for maximum performance. The compiler makes different trade-offs through different phases of JavaScript execution.

Turbofan relies on the information gathered during JavaScript execution to generate high-performance machine code. This will launch slower than Ignition and slow down your browsing experience. The newly introduced Sparkplug is a new JavaScript compiler that bridges the gap between these two phases. It does not rely on the information collected during JavaScript execution to generate native machine code. This allows for faster execution while generating high-performance code faster.

Short built-in calls, on the other hand, allow the V8 engine to optimize the in-memory location of the generated code to avoid indirect jumps when calling functions. Chrome Product Manager Thomas Nattestad explains that when CPU-specific code is generated from JavaScript, the V8 engine puts that code in memory. This code calls a built-in function that handles common routines.

However, on some CPUs, “calling a function further away from the generated code can cause CPU internal optimizations to fail,” Thomas wrote in a blog. With the Short built-in call, the built-in function is copied to the same memory area as the generated code. This avoids these optimization failures.

Simply put, these are some fundamental changes that make the Chrome browser faster than before. If you want to know more about the technology of these changes, please visit the V8 blog. Google says there are more improvements coming for that browser.

