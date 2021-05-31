InnovationAus 2021 Awards for Excellence





After six years of publishing news and insights on Australia’s industrial policy outlook, we are very proud to launch the first Innovation Aus Awards for Excellence to celebrate people and businesses that change the country.

In our editorial, InnovationAus covers a broad horizontal innovation ecosystem that connects readers from a variety of silos from government, academia, institutional research, large corporations, and start-ups.

Our department is ready for an award program that honors not only the excellence of Australian research, but also its excellence in translating that research into the consequences of commercial or social impact.

It emphasizes Australia’s excellence in non-R & D innovation and the use of applied technology in building future industries.

The award is a six-month discovery program, and InnovationAus presents the best and best companies through editorial profiles, podcasts, and videos. Our focus is on wealth-producing innovations and Australian heroes driving the country’s long-term economic and social value.

We are very proud to announce these awards with a range of Foundation sponsors such as Verizon Business Group, Sitecore, Squiz, Microsoft Australia, CSIRO, Mimecast and Agile Digital.

The program culminates at the true commercial disco black tie awards ceremony on November 18th at the Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal. This is a night to celebrate Australia’s success and publicly recognize the people and businesses behind those successes.

I dance at night.

The award’s Early Bird Entry will open on Friday, June 4th.

We are lucky with Innovation Aus. Very interesting people and businesses are doing great things that don’t always give them the kind of profile they deserve. But in reality, there are people in Australia doing great things that we all are very proud of, said Corrie McLeod, publisher of Innovation Aus.

We are to these Australian heroes, those who are incorporating ideas and creating value through wealth creation and high-value local work and expertise, or through their positive impact on society in the long run. I want to shine a spotlight.

Today, our technology and innovation ecosystem has incredible energy that we want to use to help Australians change the way they think about research, IP translation, and commercial innovation. Says.

The 2021 Innovation Aus Awards for Excellence has been in development for six months and relies on the advice of an expert advisory board.

UTS Innovation Council Professor Roy Green, Chair of Newcastle Port Luria Deemo Founder / Director Best Case Scenario David Light Executive Chair Rosetta Technologies and Managing Director Aqua Ventures Claire McFarlane Honorary Association American Research Center Adrian Beer METS Ignition Industry Growth Center Dianna Somerville Chair Regional Development Australia Riverina, Founder Regional PitchFest Phil Morle Partner Main Sequence Venture and Chair V2 Foods Wilma James Founder and Innovation Advisor Profitable Innovation

The 2021 Innovation Aus Awards for Excellence covers a set of 11 categories that reflect the broad nature of the innovation ecosystem. We have endeavored to build categories according to the country’s strategic priorities.

The categories are:

1. Advanced Manufacturing This broad category includes entries from a variety of other industries, from satellites designed and manufactured in Australia to mineral processing, food products, and everything in between. We hope that this category will also attract successful IP pivots during COVID-19 to address supply chain shortages.

2. Cybersecurity The local cyber ecosystem has been steadily built since the first Australian Government cybersecurity strategy was launched in 2016. From just a handful of companies five years ago, there are now hundreds of Australian cyber companies, many based on deep technology research in all areas, from cryptography to artificial intelligence.

3. Food and Agricultural Technology Value-added food production and agricultural technology are the focus of innovation investment in the country. It lies in both food processing and production, ranging from high-tech sensor devices and farm-based robotics and automation to large-scale production of plant-based meat and other protein products.

4. MEDTECH and the Biotechnology Pandemic have put a great spotlight on biotechnology through detailed mainstream discussions on vaccines and vaccine manufacturing. Australians are good at this kind of thing. Our research community is extraordinary and the commercialization of that research is powerful.

5. Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) The technology that supports the Australian mining sector is very advanced. Whether highly automated operations are remote operations – include autonomous robots or software systems that drive those operations. Australia has a great track record of technology that we want to emphasize.

6. Energy and Renewable Energy This category aims to reward the ambitions and innovations of the renewable energy sector. Commercial research in this area is growing rapidly and has great expectations for the country. From hydrogen extraction technology and solar cell improvements to management software systems.

7. Space and Remote Automation The space sector was a lonely place that until recently was a hotbed of activity. From launchers to companies with ambitions for global satellite constellations, this award is given to our most ambitious entrepreneurs. This category includes remote automation as there are so many crossovers.

8. Defense Industry The defense sector stands out in collaboration with researchers, private SMEs and multinational partners, covering the vast number of technologies consumed by the defense community. This award aims to highlight the best and most valuable collaboration between research and industry.

9. Find a translation hero agency-based IP, team around it, and recognize the innovative products or services that have successfully brought it into the commercial arena.Here are endless examples, from plant-based meat production to mineral processing to space initiatives.

10. The PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDOur judges will select the final panel of the most ambitious and best entries to the InnovationAus Awards for Excellence, allowing readers to vote for the best Australian innovations of the year.

11. AUSTRALIAN HERO AWARD This award recognizes individuals (or corporate leaders) whose ambitions and motivations have resulted in breakthrough innovation and great commercial success. These are the heroes we have to celebrate in this Australian life we ​​are creating.

For more information, please visit the Innovation Aus Awards for Excellence website.

Do you know more Please contact James Riley by email or signal.

