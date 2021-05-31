These iOS apps enhance your health and mindfulness.The coveted rescue in a pandemic





It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the mental and physical well-being of people around the world. The overall focus is on the treatment of symptoms of the COVID-19 virus in individuals, but mental health has been postponed. We may have a solution that tends to quickly lead to mental health from the comfort of the home, as there is a risk of restricted movement and escape.

Smartphones are an extension of ourselves and can do everything, including seeking treatment for COVID symptoms. However, it is important to find the right source to ensure that the perceived information does not add to the problem. If you’re looking for a source of information that can help you with your mental health, you’re in the right place.

iPhone 12

IOS apps that every user must have

Below is a list of the top iOS apps for health and mindfulness during a pandemic.

Relax

Unwind is a handy app that helps you meditate and acts as a hearty breathing companion to spend the day. With beautiful illustrations with a background atmosphere that creates the perfect atmosphere for hearty breathing, this app may bring you peace in chaos.

The Unwind app provides mindfulness history, stats and insights, and supports widgets, daily reminders and more. Users can sync information to Apple Health and get Daily Mindfulness Quotes to absorb into perfect mental state. It also comes with three guided breathing exercises that you can adjust based on your daily routine.

Unwind iOS app Screenshot

Start your day fresh-this breathing exercise prepares you for the day to refresh, relax and shake off the rest of your sleep.

Relax & Unwind-During the day, Unwind displays this breathing exercise to relieve your mind from stress and anxiety. By the end of this exercise, you will feel relaxed and more focused.

Sleep Better and Faster-When you’re ready to go to bed, this deep and relaxed breathing exercise will help you calm down and fall asleep in minutes.

Unwind can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store.

UltraHuman

The UltraHuman app is a comprehensive platform for mind, body and sleep. The vast portfolio of content offers users many options and the interface is kept simple and elegant. Ultrahuman offers tools designed for both beginners and advanced users. Based on the knowledge and experience of the world’s top neuroscientists, psychologists, musicians, writers, yoga professionals, fitness and training trainers, this platform is a state-of-the-art science for training, yoga, meditation and bedtime stories. And art are combined. Ultra Human is a complete guide to staying healthy with a unique training series, meditation and mindfulness courses, and bedtime stories.

UltraHuman for iOS Screenshot

UltraHuman is available for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch and is a free download.

Send

Wysa is an emotionally intelligent chatbot that uses Al to react to the emotions it expresses. Unlock techniques that help you tackle challenges in a fun and conversational way. Wysa is used by more than 1 million people in all disciplines. Widely used techniques backed by CBT, DBT, yoga and meditation research have been adopted to support depression, stress, anxiety, sleep, loss and all other mental health and wellness needs. .. A chatbot that is highly evaluated by users who are suffering from anxiety and depression.

Wysa for iOS Screenshot

Wysa can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

YogiFi

YogiFi is a unique yoga app designed with users in mind. This app addresses some real-time challenges you may face, such as skipping yoga classes due to traffic, time, and priority conflicts, or being unable to keep pace with others. To do. The app offers a flexible and personalized program with daily motivations to integrate yoga into your daily lifestyle. It allows you to be with yourself and on your own journey.

YogiFi for iOS Screenshot

You can download YogiFi from the App Store.

