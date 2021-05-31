Africa has another unicorn as Chipper Cash raises $ 100 million in SVB Capital-led Series C – TechCrunch





FinTech in Africa is a gold mine. Investors are making big bets on start-ups offering a variety of services, including payments, loans to Neobanks, remittances and cross-border remittances. Each of these services solves a unique challenge. For cross-border payments, there are exorbitant fees and regulatory hassles to complete a transaction from one African country to another.

ChipperCash, a three-year-old startup that promotes cross-border payments across Africa, has completed a $ 100 million Series C round to introduce more products and grow its team.

It’s not long since Chipper Cash was last in the news. In November 2020, a cross-border FinTech startup in Africa raised $ 30 million in Series B, led by Ribbit Capital and Jeff Bezos funding Bezos Expeditions. This was after the $ 13.8 million Series A round from Deciens Capital and other investors ended in June 2020. Therefore, Chipper Cash has passed three rounds totaling $ 143.8 million annually. However, including the $ 8.4 million raised in two seed rounds in 2019, this number will increase to $ 152.2 million.

SVB Capital, the investment arm of Silicon Valley Bank, a high-tech commercial bank in the United States, led the Series C round. Other investors who participated in this round include existing investors — Deciens Capital, Ribbit Capital, Bezos Expeditions, One Way Ventures, 500 Startups, Tribe Capital, and Brue2 Ventures.

Chipper Cash was launched in 2018 by Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled. The two met in Iowa after coming to America to study. Facebook, Flickr, Yahoo! Following work at well-known companies such as, the founders decided to work on their startup.

Last year, companies offering free mobile-based P2P payment services were based in seven countries: Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa and Kenya. Now it has expanded into new territories outside Africa. “We have entered the UK, which is the first market to expand outside of Africa,” CEO Serunjogi told TechCrunch.

In addition, as a sign of growth, the company, which boasts more than 200 employees, plans to increase its workforce by hiring 100 employees throughout the year. The number of Chipper Cash users has increased by 33% from last year to 4 million. The company processed an average of 80,000 transactions per day in November 2020 and $ 100 million in payments in June 2020, but these numbers were due to Serunjogi vetoing comments, including revenue. It is unknown what it is currently.

When reporting Series B last year, Chipper Cash wanted to offer more business payment solutions, crypto trading options, and investment services. What progress has been made since then? “We have launched card products in Nigeria, we have also launched cryptocurrency products, and we will soon launch US stock products in Uganda, Nigeria and several other countries,” Sernjogi replied.

Cryptography is widely adopted in Africa. African users are responsible for a significant portion of the transactions that take place on some global crypto trading platforms. For example, African users accounted for $ 7 billion of Reno’s total trading volume of $ 8.3 billion. Binance P2P users in Africa have also increased by 2,000% in the last five months, but the amount has increased by more than 380%.

Individuals and SMEs in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya dominate the cryptocurrency activity on the continent. Chipper Cash is active in these countries and it’s basically easy to take advantage of this opportunity. “Our approach to product growth and product addition is based on what users find valuable. As you can imagine, cryptography is one of the most widely adopted technologies in Africa and many emerging markets. Therefore, we want to give them the power to access crypto and make it available for purchase, retention and sale at any time, “added the CEO.

However, that encryption service is not available in Nigeria, Africa’s largest encryption market. The reason behind this is the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulation on cryptographic activities in countries that prohibit users from converting fiat money from their bank accounts into cryptography. To survive, most crypto players have adopted the P2P method, but Chipper Cash hasn’t offered it yet, and according to Serunjogi, the company “developed it to be free again in Nigeria. I am looking forward to it”.

The same applies to Chipper Cash, an investment service that will soon be rolled out in Nigeria and Uganda. Currently, Nigeria’s capital markets regulator, the SEC, monitors and keeps its activities within its scope of local investment platforms. ChipperCash is not exempt if the product is operating in Nigeria and begins to encourage regulators to stay ahead of the curve.

“As FinTech explodes and innovation continues to move forward, we need to protect consumers. We invest millions of dollars in compliance programs each year, so we work closely with regulators to these. I think it’s important to ensure that our products are delivered in a compliant manner, “says Serunjogi.

A $ 6 billion African company. 5th FinTech Unicorn

On our phone, Serunjogi made some remarks about the central bank of Nigeria. This is similar to a comment made by Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola in March.

Acknowledging that the central banks of Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda have created an environment in which innovation can be successful, he said: And it’s a direct achievement of CBN, which created and nurtured an environment that allows multiple startups like ourselves and other startups like Flutterwave to blossom. ”

Most fintechs claim that CBN hinders innovation, but comments from both CEOs seem to suggest that this is not the case. From all the signs, Chipper Cash and Flutterwave strive to be on the right side of the country’s top banking policies and regulations. As such, it is one of the fastest growing fintechs in the region and a multi-billion dollar company.

“Obviously we haven’t started to evaluate, but we’re probably the most valuable private startup in Africa today after this round. It allows regulators like CBN to innovate and grow. It reflects the environment we created to make it, “Serunjogi commented when asked about the company’s reputation.

Until last week, Flutterwave was the only private unicorn startup in Africa this year. Later, with China-backed and African-focused FinTech OPay, the company was reported to have raised $ 400 million with a $ 1.5 billion valuation. If Serunjogi’s comment manages, Chipper Cash is currently worth $ 1.2 billion and is part of a $ 1 billion exclusive club.

But surely, I asked Serunjogi if the company was really a unicorn. This time he gave a more mysterious answer. “We have not publicly commented on the magnitude of our rating. One of the things I have been very enthusiastic about inside and outside the company is that our rating is not our focus. That’s not the goal we want to achieve. For us, what drives us is that there are products that affect our users. “

Sernjogi added that the investment has a solid balance sheet, realizes the importance of onboarding SVB capital, and doubling the number of existing investors. According to him, a strong balance sheet provides the infrastructure needed to support significant long-term investments that will lead to more exciting products in the future.

“We consider investors to be key partners in our business, so having a very strong partner around the table makes us a stronger company. These are our business. He is a partner who can invest in and can learn from them in several other ways, “he said of an investor supporting a 3-year-old company.

Like last year’s Series B Ribit Capital and Bezos Expedition, this is SVB Capital’s first foray into the African market. In an email, SVB Capitalty Livernet’s Managing Director confirmed the fund’s investment in Chipper Cash. According to her, the VC company has invested in Chipper Cash. It has created an easy and accessible way for people in Africa to meet their economic needs through improved products and user experience.

“As a result, Chipper has followed a phenomenal trajectory in consumer recruitment and volume across its products. The role Chipper has built himself in promoting financial inclusion across Africa, and the big ones that are still ahead. I’m excited about the possibilities, “she added.

Fintech continues to be a bright spot for technology investment in Africa. By 2020, the sector accounted for more than 25% of the approximately $ 1.5 billion raised by African startups. This number could increase this year as four startups, Tyme Bank in February, Flutterwave in March, and OPay and Chipper Cash in May this year, have already raised $ 100 million. Everything except TymeBank is now worth more than $ 1 billion, and this is the first time Africa has witnessed more than $ 2 billion in a year. In addition to Jumia (e-commerce), Interswitch (fintech), and Fawry (fintech), there are currently $ 6 billion in technology companies on the continent.

Here’s another interesting piece of information. It seems that the time frame for startups to reach this landmark is getting shorter. Interswitch and Fawry took 17 and 13 years, respectively, while Flutterwave took 5 years. Jumia, 4 years. After that, OPay and Chipper Cash have been working for 3 years.

