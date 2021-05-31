Most users prefer separate profiles for work and life, Google research reveals





According to a new survey conducted by Google, most users want separate profiles for life and work on their device. This survey is conducted by Google’s User Experience Research Team and Qualtrics, an American experience management company. Their purpose is to see how people use smartphones for work and life.

Google’s research team surveyed more than 3,000 smartphone owners using Android’s work profile feature. This study proves that people are looking for separate devices for work and personal use. Google also noticed this issue and added a personal / work tab to Android 11.

“Across the various user groups we surveyed, 70% said they prefer a user interface (a UI phone that clearly separates work and personal apps and data over a non-separable UI). Users say they prefer work and personal. The clear depiction and data of the app will help improve digital well-being and balance personal life and work. “

According to a Google survey, 68% of employees have only one smartphone to handle their work or personal stuff. Also, it is difficult for most people to leave work outside business hours. This means using the device for work purposes, even when people are not in the work environment.

“Two in three employees (62%) use the phone all the time or very often when they’re not working. A Google study revealed.” And of all employees Almost half use the phone for work shortly after waking up, 40% use it for work after work, and about one-third use the phone for work on weekends. “

Employees want to have two devices for work and life

Separating your personal device from work has several advantages. One of the most important benefits is in employee productivity. As such, only work smartphones are used and personal notifications cannot distract employees.

In addition, there are some security benefits for companies that are conservative about their data. Data breaches and flaws that incorporate devices are the last thing companies want and pose a threat to an organization’s identity and integrity.

Of course, it’s not necessarily about company data. Monitoring personal data stored on work devices is another issue that employees may be concerned about. According to a Google survey, “63% of users of work profiles are aware that work app usage (data captured by work apps) is displayed in IT. , 39% of non-work profile users also use work apps on their smartphones. “

