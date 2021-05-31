IESE: Fast-growing Deep Tech Corporate Ventures in East and Southeast Asia





Hong Kong-(BUSINESSWIRE)-IESE Business School today released a new report on corporate ventures in deep technology in Southeast Asia. The report found that the region’s largest companies are stepping up collaboration with cutting-edge start-ups. Of technology.

The study covers Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and examines how companies are working with start-ups at the forefront of innovation. I will.

Deep Tech aims to address some of the world’s most fundamental challenges, including work in expanding areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, robotics, and quantum computing. An emerging technology based on discovery or engineering innovation. M Julia Prats explains in the report.

According to the survey, the number of companies analyzed that venture into established enterprise practices that innovate start-ups has increased 2.8 times over the past five years, while deep technology cooperation has increased 4.2 times. Did.

With this growth, East and Southeast Asia are ahead of Latin America, but still lag behind the United States when it comes to corporate startup innovation among corporate giants. On average, East and Southeast Asian corporate ventures are hired at 57%, while Latin America at 40% and the United States at 90%.

The study also looked at obstacles to this type of cooperation. Based on 77 interviews, the study stays up to chief innovation officers, from technology assessments, short-term views of companies on deep technology start-ups, silos between R & D and corporate venture teams, regulations, and top management. It identifies seven areas. Down innovation approach.

The report was presented at the Corporate Innovation Summit hosted by Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) in Hong Kong to discuss corporate innovation trends and best practices.

Details of the survey results.

