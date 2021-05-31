Apple publishes 2021 supplier progress report





Apple has published its Annual Supplier Liability Report. The report outlines the progress Apple and its suppliers are making to improve workers’ rights, advance environmental protection goals, and respond to the global health crisis.

This report contains detailed information on how Apple responds to reports of violations in the supply chain to how Apple has helped suppliers address their challenges over the past year. I have. Sabih Khan, Senior Vice President of Operations for the company, opens the report by especially thanking Apple employees, partners, and suppliers around the world for their resilience over the past year.

We would like to start with a thank you message to our team and the global network of Apple suppliers. You set an example of mutual health concerns, innovate every challenge and help bring technology to your users.

Regarding labor and human rights, Apple states that since 2008, more than 21.5 million workers have been taught rights by suppliers and more than 55,000 supplier employees have been interviewed as part of regular supplier assessments. .. Apple also states that it has not found evidence of forced labor in its supply chain.

Apple says it focuses on its environmental goals and is working closely with its suppliers to ensure that it is fully carbon-neutral by 2030. Apple provides some environmental statistics, including the fact that it saved over 41 billion gallons. Water since 2013 thanks to its clean water program. In addition, in 2020, since 2015, the company has diverted more than 400,000 metric tons of waste from landfills and more than 1.65 million metric tons of waste from landfills.

The full report can be found on Apple’s website.

