Co-creation and digital skills are essential to accelerate Australia’s digital economy





Article by Ashok Mysore, Vice President of Infosys and Regional Head of Delivery and Operations at A / NZ.

To drive the economic recovery, we must step firmly into digital accelerators.

The government’s strong federal budget shows that it has a solid plan to provide a $ 1.2 billion investment in Australia’s digital future through an economic strategy aimed at promoting technology, user skills and AI.

The package includes over $ 100 million to enhance the digital skills of the workforce and similar funding for AI initiatives, including the National Artificial Intelligence Center led by CSIRO Data 61. Realization of this technology in the region Australia.

This important funding will foster digital skills that will drive innovation and progress and inevitably give momentum to our economy.

But to truly accelerate Australian engineers, government, academia and the private sector need to work together. Co-creation is the key to combating the drought of ICT talent and guaranteeing the future of the economy.

The budget has announced a $ 42.4 million college scholarship program for STEM PhD students and women, which is far from the $ 1 billion boost to college research provided in 2020. .. Academia’s digital innovation program while the border remains closed to international students.

Collaborative efforts

A meaningful and innovative partnership between the private sector and the university is key to this. By working together to create an incubation environment, such as Infosys’ recently announced partnership with Deakin University’s Geelong campus, new technologies can be applied to drive innovation.

The on-campus Infosys Living Lab is an opportunity for researchers to work with cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and data analytics experts and corporate leaders to develop next-generation solutions that can accelerate Australia’s digital economy.

Build the future of digital first

Australia has long been tackling the shortage of digital skills. Budget initiatives and some of the grants will inevitably help fill this gap and revitalize the economy.

But for true digital acceleration, more government funding needs to be directed to the vocational education and training sector. For example, investing in technical intern trainees and JobTrainer programs can help unleash digital advances through education. Building digital skills opportunities for people in the gig economy can also help create entirely new digital talent and more stable jobs for Australians.

Australians have always adopted technology early, but with the outbreak of pandemics, digital transformation activity has peaked like never before. Companies have built robust digital experience capabilities at an unprecedented pace in response to the ongoing health crisis.

Now that we have a solid foundation, it’s time for governments, businesses and scholars to work together to revitalize the economy and build a strong digital-first future.

