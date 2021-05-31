With this cool Microsoft Teams update, you won’t lose anything in your translations





Microsoft is in the process of migrating useful Teams features to mobile clients to support multilingual workers and facilitate international collaboration.

Teams on iOS and Android will soon receive inline message translations, as revealed in the two new product roadmap entries. It is currently only available in the desktop version.

Inline message translation on a channel allows users to translate channel posts and replies into their preferred language. To translate the message, press and hold Post or Reply on the channel, then[翻訳]Select, “says Microsoft.

According to the roadmap, the message will be translated into the language you marked as the default, but the translation settings[設定]>[一般翻訳]You can also change from.

The translation feature is still being tested, but will be available to smartphone users in July.

Microsoft Teams Update

The rise of telecommuting has enabled companies to take full advantage of their international talent pool. However, increasingly multilingual workplaces also have some unique challenges, such as those responsible for communication.

By introducing inline translation capabilities to mobile platforms, Microsoft has blocked potentially misleading means and said that second-language users at work have a complete understanding of the messages they receive in Teams. I would like to be able to reconfirm.

As people from outside organizations can now participate in Microsoft Teams group chats, the translation feature also helps users communicate more effectively with international partners and clients.

The move to introduce inline translation on Android and iOS is also part of the promotion of accessibility. Since March 2020, Microsoft has rolled out a variety of Teams features designed to help everyone get the most out of the platform, including live captions, transcriptions, and new conference views.

Most recently, the company announced a variable playback speed feature for recording meetings. This is useful for all users, especially those who suffer from conditions such as deafness and movement disorders.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos