Galaxy A03s Leak reveals its design and specifications in detail





Samsung announced the Galaxy A02 as the latest entry-level Galaxy A series smartphone in November last year. This device wasn’t available until January this year. However, according to 91Mobiles, Korean companies are already working on what is called their successor, the Galaxy A03s. This publication also shares some high-resolution renderings, 360-degree video, and detailed phone specifications, leaving little to the imagination.

The Galaxy A03s shares many similarities with its predecessor, as well as in terms of design. However, there are some important upgrades. First, the new phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that the Galaxy A02s didn’t have. It also has a USB Type-C port. The 2020 model used an old micro USB port for charging.

Aside from these changes, it’s a similar-looking phone with a 6.5-inch display that should be an LCD panel. Rendering shows a relatively thin bezel, especially on three sides. The chin is still quite large. There is a V-shaped notch in the center, which houses a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

On the back is a plastic cover with a rectangular camera island in the upper left corner. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 13 megapixel primary camera and two other 2 megapixel sensors, as well as an LED flash. This is basically the same camera settings as the Galaxy A02s, with the same design and sensor layout.

Next, on the right side of the Galaxy A03s is a power button (with a built-in fingerprint sensor) and volume control. The rendering also shows a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, the USB-C port mentioned above, and a speaker grill at the bottom. The SIM tray is on the left and the secondary microphone is on the top. Here’s a standard Samsung one.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Leak exposes it all

According to reports, the dimensions of Galaxy A03 are 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm. With the rear camera bump, the thickness reaches 9.5mm. Unfortunately, details about the processor, memory configuration, and battery capacity are not yet known. But don’t expect overwhelming upgrades in these areas. The Galaxy A02s has a 5000mAh battery with a 15W fast charge. The Snapdragon 450 chipset has up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Galaxy A03s may have a slightly more powerful processor at best.

Overall, the Galaxy A03s is a minor repetitive upgrade that introduces some of the latest elements such as a fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port, and preferably the latest Android 11-based software. It shouldn’t excite a lot of people, but those looking for a low-priced Samsung smartphone may not be disappointed.

It’s unclear when Samsung plans to announce this ultra-cheap Galaxy A-series cell phone. It may not be too far from the official introduction, as the first leak revealed everything. Stay tuned to hear more about Samsung Galaxy A03s in the coming weeks.

