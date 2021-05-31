Atos is partnering with Thales to provide artificial intelligence defense





IT consulting firm Atos has partnered with technology firm Thales to launch a joint venture to develop a new big data and artificial intelligence platform. Athea serves public and private sector players in the defense sector.

With advances in support technologies such as 5G and increasing pressure on security service resources, organizations are exploding in their desire for technology-driven security systems. In this regard, consultancy Atos has played a role in helping public and private clients leverage innovation in defense and security products.

Today, Atos has announced a new venture in partnership with innovation company Thales. This will create sovereign big data and artificial intelligence products. Confidential data capabilities have become a sovereignty issue for state government agencies. The Athea program assists public and private sector operators in the defense, intelligence, and national security communities by combining the expertise of two major players in defense and digital technology with the flexibility of dedicated entities. I will.

This joint venture between Thales and Atos demonstrates the company’s commitment to support customers’ digital transformation by providing secure and innovative solutions based on French technology that processes vast amounts of heterogeneous data. I will. Mark Darmon, Executive Vice President of Secure Communications and Information Systems at Thales, will work together to leverage their expertise to deliver best-in-class big data and artificial intelligence solutions.

The joint venture pools corporate investment, expertise and experience to respond quickly and efficiently to the demand for innovation. Athea works with an ecosystem of large, small and medium-sized businesses, start-ups and research institutes specializing in big data and artificial intelligence. In collaboration with the recently established Defense Digital Agency, the consortium promotes collaboration, secure solutions and open, modular technologies that stimulate industry and the sovereign ecosystem to support the development of trusted applications. We also provide building blocks.

Pierre Barnabe, Senior Executive Vice President of Big Data and Cyber ​​Security at Atos, said Athea has created great potential for innovation and stimulated the industrial and defense ecosystem, including innovative start-ups, for government agencies and others. He added that it would meet the needs of its stakeholders. Sector. This new joint venture between Atos and Thales is an opportunity to combine a comprehensive understanding of the defense and security issues facing European countries with access to the latest innovations in big data and artificial intelligence.

The move also draws on the experience gained by both companies from the demonstration phase of the ARTEMIS program, the French military’s big data platform. A contract to optimize and prepare for the full-scale deployment of the ARTEMIS platform was also jointly awarded by the French Defense Procurement Service to two leaders at the end of April 2021. Therefore, the new Atea joint venture will initially serve the French market. At a later date, before meeting European requirements.

Elsewhere, Atos recently acquired Ipsotek. AI-enhanced software providers allow consultancy to enter the world of video analytics. Founded in 2001, the London-based company provides clients with an innovative platform that leverages artificial intelligence to enable users to efficiently manage auto-generated alerts in real time.

