Instagram tweaks algorithms after “censoring” parent Palestinian content





Instagram employees have made many complaints about content censored by auto-moderation, The Verge reports.

San Francisco: After workers accused the company of censoring parent Palestinian content, Facebook-owned Instagram tweaked an algorithm that began to rank the original and re-shared content equally.

The company is currently making changes to its AI system.

Social media companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been criticized over the past few weeks for how they dealt with content about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Last week, pro-Palestinian activists attacked Facebook in a collaborative campaign that succeeded in lowering app review ratings for social networking platforms on both Apple and Google app stores.

After receiving thousands of 1-star reviews, social network average star ratings dropped from more than 4 out of 5 on Apple’s App Store to 2.4 out of 5 on Google Play.

A Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement, “Our policy is designed to give everyone a say while staying secure on the app, regardless of poster or personal belief. We apply our policies equally. “

“We have a dedicated team that includes Arabic and Hebrew speakers, carefully monitor the situation on the ground, make sure we are removing harmful content, and respond to enforcement errors as quickly as possible. The focus is on addressing it, “said a spokeswoman for the company. Quote as you say.

