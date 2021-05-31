Redmi AirDots 3 Pro may be released globally as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds





Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro in China. The new earphones are posted on the Bluetooth SIG certified website, suggesting an international launch. It has been reported that the device may be rebranded as Redmi Buds 3 Pro or POCO Pop Buds.Read also-Poco X3 GT instead of F3 GT is rumored to be released in India as a skin-changed Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

please remember. Earlier last year, POCO confirmed that it was working with a pair of true wireless earphones. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the launch was delayed at that point.Read also-Redmi K20 Pro, Poco X3 Pro users are pleased: The latest MIUI 12 update on Android 11 begins

Xiaomi lists earphones with model number TWSEJ01ZM in the Bluetooth SIG under three names: Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, Redmi Buds 3 Pro, and POCO Pop Buds.Read also-Redmi Note 105 G series will be released with MediaTek 5G chip, fast charging, etc.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro: Price

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is priced at 349 yuan (about 3,973 rupees) and will go on sale in China from June 11th.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro asPOCO Pop Budsin India

Remember, POCO announced last year that it was testing two different variations of true wireless earphones. But it did not decide to proceed with any of them. However, after reviewing this list of Bluetooth SIGs, the company will complete the product and launch it in the Indian market shortly. Please note that POCO has not officially confirmed this and may not launch the device in the country.

In the international market where POCO does not work, the device may be launched as Redmi Buds 3 Pro.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro sport 7.2mm driver supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It has Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting to smart devices. AirDots 3 Pro also comes with an ultra-low latency mode with a response time of 69ms. It is also possible to connect to two smartphones at once, and you can seamlessly switch between different mobile phones.

There is a USB Type C port on the bottom of the charging case, which also supports Qi wireless charging.

