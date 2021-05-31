Relationship between the dawn of social audio apps and users





Audio apps are used by a variety of users, including stock traders, content creators, and musicians. This is because the media is convenient, flexible, and able to interact with people around the world.

Social audio apps are a new kind of platform that has been gaining attention since Clubhouse became popular. The app gained fame after hosting Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg in separate sessions. Clubhouse was released in beta as an invitation-only application last March, and three months later it was generally available to all iOS users.

Since June, the app has allowed multiple people to connect, gather, and discuss on the platform. Unlike other social media platforms, Clubhouse and its tribe of audio apps offer users tired of pandemic video calls and meetings the opportunity to connect their cameras. These help facilitate real-time voice conversations during conference calls. According to app analytics firm App Annie, the Clubhouse app was downloaded more than 9.6 million times in February alone.

Clubhouse is the first app of its kind, but other platforms have begun experimenting with their own version of the audio app. Facebook introduced new audio and podcast features to the app last month. Reddit launched RedditTalk last month, and the messaging app Telegram has rolled out similar functionality.

Twitter has launched its own audio feature. This sub-platform, called Spaces, is available within the Twitter app, along with the recently released Fleets feature. Microblogging sites take a slightly different approach to how people participate in conversations at Spaces. Unlike Clubhouses invite-only chat rooms, Spaces allows Twitter users to participate in instant discussions hosted by followers. The fleet section allows you to view active discussions that you can click to join or listen to.

Voice intimacy adds a layer of empathy to the conversation, giving way to nuances, emotions, and what it means we are often lost in the text, said Danny Singh, a staff experience researcher at Twitter Spaces. Told to.

India, early adopters

According to a survey by research firm YouGov, India is an early adopter of audio apps and one-fifth of its users are enthusiastic about using technology in its current form. Both Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces are already growing among Indian users, from screenwriters to entrepreneurs. Several Indian startups, such as Fireside, Bakstage, and Headfone, are also rolling out voice-only chat apps.

Singh says the presence of different languages ​​and rich oral traditions in India show great potential for the growth of voice interactions.

Like modern social media, audio apps face content moderation challenges. Explosive growth is scrutinizing how apps handle problematic content, from malicious language to harassment and misinformation. In addition, tools that detect problematic audio content lag behind the tools used to identify text, further deepening the crisis, Reuters reports.

Social apps need to focus on how users can monetize from the platform, app analytics firm Sensor Tower said in a blog post. Twitter Spaces plans to allow hosts to sell tickets on the platform, paving the way for subscription-based audio shows, Shin said.

