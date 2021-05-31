The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be available in India as the Poco X3 GT.





According to Leak, the Poco X3 GT will be available in India shortly. According to various tweets by tipsters, the smartphone is expected to be the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G rebranded for India and other global markets. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, in some context, is already available in China and features the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

A screenshot shared by tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) on Twitter revealed the existence of a variety of Xiaomi products, including Redmi and Poco smartphones. The tipster highlights the device named Poco X3 GT in the list. This links to an old tweet from a tipster. The tweet also suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G may be launched as a Poco device in various global markets, including Turkey and Indonesia.

# POCOX3GT may be coming soon (India? I don’t know …). I wonder what it is, but I have to wait for confirmation. @MishaalRahman @aamirXDA pic.twitter.com/15dpppvKc8

Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) May 29, 2021

POCO X3 GT: Expected specifications

If the Poco X3 GT is actually a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G already on the market in China, it may come with similar specifications. The smartphone can be equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD + LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The smartphone can also support a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, peak brightness of 1100 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Internally, you can use the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC in combination with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone will be equipped with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. The Poco X3 GT may come with a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W fast charge.

Poco F3 GT coming soon in India

Meanwhile, Poco plans to launch another Redmi device, the Poco F3 GT, which has been rebranded to Poco phones. The phone will be available in India in the third quarter of 2021. Country director Anuji Sharma confirmed this in a short video. The device will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition already available in China.

If the Poco F3 GT is actually a Redmi K40 smartphone rebranded for India, it comes with similar specifications. The Poco F3 GT can be equipped with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution. The Poco F3 GT has been confirmed to be equipped with the Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is a 5G chip. The smartphone will be included in Android 12 with MIUI 12.5. The Poco F3 GT comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage options.

“Locked and loaded, push the trigger with your finger” The next F is closer than ever.

Good things for those who wait, best for those who don’t give up pic.twitter.com/oqyskcHQBH

Anuji Sharma (@s_anuj) May 28, 2021

The device will come with a 64MP primary sensor with f / 1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 2MP macro camera. Your smartphone may come with a 16MP front camera for all your selfie needs.

Poco phones will come with a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Your smartphone may also come with an infrared (IR) blaster. Poco will also add a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Poco F3 GT can provide support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS / NavIC, and USB Type-C ports.

Please note that at this time, the company has not confirmed the exact specifications of the device. You’ll have to wait a little longer to find out more.







