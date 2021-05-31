Samsung Galaxy S20 & Note 20 with dual recording camera with latest patch update





Samsung Galaxy S20 & Note 20 Update: One of the most exciting camera features introduced in the Galaxy S21 lineup was Director’s View. Director view shooting mode allows you to watch the video feed from the switch between the main rear cameras while simultaneously recording video to the front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 & Note 20: When Samsung previously updated

Previously, when Samsung updated its Galaxy flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20, it included some of the Galaxy S21 camera features, but not the director view. This feature wasn’t available on all Samsung flagship models except the Galaxy S21 series, but Samsung has slightly toned down to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series with the latest software updates for these devices. The version has been released.

All users who received this update, including the May 2021 security patch on Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, will have a new mode of camera called dual recording. You will find it. As it says, this mode allows you to record video from both the front and primary cameras at the same time. The feed from one of the two cameras is displayed in the form of a small window at the top and can be moved. Your display to your wishes.

It’s currently unclear if this update is aimed at other flagship products such as the Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung’s clamshell phones, but it’s not known at this time. For now, if you have a Galaxy 20 or Note 20 series smartphone, you should be able to download the latest security patch updates that will soon be available on your device.All you need[設定]Just click. > Software Update> Installation Update. It may take a few days for the update to arrive, but you just have to wait patiently for the patch update to arrive.

