The TELUS Tech for Good program has expanded throughout Canada





On May 31, 2021, Vancouver, British Columbia (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-To support the National AccessAbility Week, TELUS announced a nationwide rollout of the Tech for Good program in partnership with the March of Dimes Canada. First launched in Alberta and British Columbia in 2018, this nationwide rollout further supports Canadians with disabilities who need professional assistance to use or control their mobile devices on their own. The program provides customized recommendations, training, and support for mobile devices, and provides the assistive technology that people with disabilities need to use mobile devices based on their individual needs. Tech for Good enables fair access to mobile devices and enables people with disabilities to live, work and play in the digital world.

At TELUS, we understand that responsibly and compassionately developed technology can be a great equalizer for our entire society. Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS, has brilliantly deployed technology that has become even more powerful, unleashing human innovation, and giving every citizen a unique definition of their potential and success. I also know that it can be achieved. Global emergencies show the crucial importance of digital accessibility, especially for citizens with disabilities. Canadians thrive on the power of broadband technology and the connectivity that enables it to work, learn, socialize, access healthcare, and make safe and effective transactions from home. Through the Tech for Good program, in collaboration with the March of Dimes Canada, the TELUS team is passionate about deploying technology brilliantly to enable Canadians of all abilities to thrive in the digital world.

The Tech for Good program provides people with disabilities with direct access to assistive technicians in the March of Dimes Canada, who have expertise in accessibility barriers and assistive technologies for mobile devices. Program support includes personalized virtual one-to-one assessments, assistive technology training, and recommendations based on the diverse needs of individuals. For example, assistive technology experts may recommend Boardmaker, the software used to create a collection of standardized image symbols used by young people with unique communication needs.

The Tech for Good program is ideal as a national charity dedicated to helping and empowering people with disabilities. Ren Baker, President and CEO of March of Dimes Canada, says our team works with clients to ensure they are comfortable connecting to their mobile devices and the assistive technologies they need. .. This partnership with TELUS reflects our common vision of a universally accessible world where technology can play a role in breaking barriers, increasing independence and improving lives. Thank you for your support of TELUS.

The Tech for Good program can be life-changing for those who use it. For example, Tech for Good speaks to Emrick, a non-verbal 8-year-old boy who lives in Quebec City. Since the diagnosis of Emlix, we have had to fight to get service. Emlix’s mother, Marie Claude Birodeau, was a miracle that TELUS and March of Dimes Canada appeared in our lives and gave us irreplaceable support. Emric uses tablets with image-loaded boardmaker software to help improve communication and quality of life.

TELUS also supports accessibility and inclusion by providing customers with a wide range of mobile devices with built-in visual, mobility, cognitive, and auditory / voice-related accessibility features. In addition, since its inception, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has donated $ 2.6 million to help people with disabilities and support about 200 projects across Canada.

TELUS has long supported Canada’s most vulnerable citizens through its portfolio of TELUS Connectivity for Good programs. This will make a significant difference for world-leading technology to break the digital divide and give Canadians in need equal access to technology.

TELUS Internet for Good Internet for Good provides high-speed broadband Internet to 400,000 qualified low-income families and people with disabilities in BC, Alberta and Quebec at a low monthly fee. Speed ​​up the internet at home for K-12 students in need. Since 2001, we have donated 35,000 computers to the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS +) program to make it easily accessible to young people and Canadians who need access to the Internet. Through the Mobility for Good program, TELUS Mobility for Good will provide 20,000 young people migrating from foster care with free smartphones and a two-year, fully funded 3GB data plan. TELUSMobilityforGood for Seniors provides senior citizens in Canada with guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) access. Needed to enroll in a subsidized mobility rate plan to help more older people deal with isolation, manage mental health, stay connected with loved ones, and access important medical resources and information Gives you access to new technologies. In partnership with TELUS Health for Good Community Health Partners, Mobile Health Clinic will provide primary and mental health care, including COVID-19 testing, assessment and vaccination, to those who need to live on the streets in 2011. Can be provided directly. The city center of all of Canada. The program has supported interventions and counting of over 60,000 patients nationwide.

About March of Dimes Canada March of Dimes Canada is a nationally registered charity that has been providing support services to people with disabilities, their families and caregivers across Canada for 70 years. Our goal is to strengthen the independence and community participation of people with disabilities daily through a wide range of programs and services throughout Canada. Today, we apply our expertise to build robust assistive technology programs to help people of all ages gain independence, remove barriers, and reach their goals in life with access to devices and technologies. , I am trying to learn how to use it. For more information, please visit www.marchofdimes.ca.

TELUSTELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic and world-leading communications technology company with annual revenues of $ 16 billion, 16 million across wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. Features customer connections. We leverage world-leading technology and compassion to deliver amazing human achievements. Our long-standing commitment to putting our customers first has stimulated every aspect of our business and has become a clear leader in superior customer service and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS will be recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, strengthening its commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects people, resources and information to make our lives better. Did. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information throughout the chain of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agricultural value chain to support better food outcomes through insights into agribusiness data and improved processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading provider of next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and gaming, e-commerce and FinTech, telecommunications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. A digital customer experience innovator. TELUS and TELUS International operate in more than 25 countries around the world. Let’s make the future friendly together.

Driven by the passionate social purpose of connecting all citizens for good, the deeply meaningful and lasting philosophy of providing a place for us has been over $ 820 million and 160 since 2000. Inspired TELUS, team members, and retirees to contribute to more than a million days of service. Generosity and unrivaled volunteering have made TELUS the most donating company in the world.

