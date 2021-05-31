Prevent third-party apps from customizing shared menus Android 12: Report





According to the report, Google is streamlining the way users share links, images and videos across Android 12 apps by limiting third-party apps from replacing native Android Sharesheets. Android Sharesheet is a pop-up menu that pops up from the bottom of the screen, allowing users to share information (links, images, videos, memes) through a number of apps installed on their smartphones. The UI of the Android share sheet is different for each app. According to the report, this is because Google has not previously enforced the consistency of Sharesheet’s UI.

Android 11 users can get very different sharing menus between apps. If all apps require the same share menu, you can install a third-party app such as Sharedr to completely bypass the Android Sharesheet UI. However, Android 12 has a consistent sharing menu across apps. That is, XDA Developers reports do not allow third-party apps such as Sharedr to replace the Android Sharesheet UI. According to the report, on Android 12 systems, Android Sharesheet was opened by default without prompting you to choose between Sharedr and Android Sharesheet. This means that Google does not allow Android 12 third-party apps to replace the default Sharesheet.

At the Google I / O annual developer conference, the company announced a series of changes to debut on Android 12. In the next OS version, the UI will be significantly updated to provide a custom color palette and an interface that can be personalized with the new one. A widget that can be resized with much greater flexibility. The interface also includes fluid movements and new animations. These changes are based on Material You, a new design language that is an upgrade to existing Material Design.

Sourabh Kulesh is the chief sub-editor for Gadgets 360. He has worked for daily newspapers, news agencies and magazines nationwide and is currently writing technology news online. He has knowledge of a wide range of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise, and consumer technology.





