Samsung begins mass production of 120Hz OLED LTPO display panels for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Report





Samsung is reported to manufacture OLED display panels for some models of the iPhone 13 series, which are due out later this year, and some iPad models to be released in the future. The company is reported to manufacture OLED panels for iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro with a refresh rate of 120Hz and LTPO technology. This makes this series the first series to get a 120Hz refresh rate from Apple. It is also reported that it will produce OLED screens for some iPad models from next year.

South Korean publication The Elec reports that Samsung Display will produce over 80 million OLED panels for Apple on the A3 line in the Asan plant. It is said to manufacture OLED panels for the premium models of the iPhone 13 series, which are rumored to be the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. In addition, Korean companies are reported to continue producing OLED panels for iPhone 12 and earlier models after the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Samsung is expected to produce a total of 120 million OLED units for Apple this year.

LG Display is said to be another provider of OLED panels for the rest of the iPhone 13 series. These can be iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 phones. According to the report, LG Display will produce 30 million OLED units in the iPhone 13 series this year, and Apple will produce a total of 50 million OLED units (for older iPhones). Chinese manufacturer BOE is also reported to produce 9 million OLED panels for Apple. In addition, the report adds that production of OLED panels has already been started by three companies. This is a month earlier than last year’s timeline, indicating that the company may launch the iPhone 13 series a little earlier than last year’s iPhone 12 series.

While many Android smartphones on the market already offer a refresh rate of 120Hz, Apple’s iPhone 13 series is the first in the iPhone lineup to offer this feature. To save battery, Apple probably integrates a variable refresh rate that allows you to switch frequencies depending on what’s on your screen.

Separately, ETNews reports that Samsung may manufacture OLED screens for some iPad models starting next year. Apple is gradually considering switching from the iPad series LCD and Mini-LED to OLED panels, and the migration process may begin in 2022. It has also been reported that the iPad released in 2023 may have an OLED screen. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro released this year has switched from LCD to Mini-LED. However, several users have reported display bloom issues with self-luminous pixels.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector.





