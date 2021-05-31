Degoo provides 100GB of free space, but be careful when using it





Free storage of Google Photos will end later today. This means that after midnight tonight (that is, after June 1st), the amount of photos stored in Google Photos counts towards the total amount of storage available in the Google Drive cloud. Storage account. For users who haven’t registered for additional cloud storage, this means a 15 GB file storage limit, which means that many users may be storing full-size, high-resolution photo files in Google Photos. Given that, this can be problematic and confusing. In this situation, if you don’t want to spend money on additional cloud storage, or if you don’t have the bandwidth to store all your files locally on an offline SSD or HDD (or phone flash storage), Degoo is amazing. It may be little known. But make a nifty choice.

Degoo: What is it, and storage size

Degoo is an interesting alternative to Google Photos, providing all smartphone photographers with a very smooth and functional platform without complicating things. However, one of the most well-known is the large amount of storage.Currently, Degoo offers users three levels of membership

Free: 100GB storage, 5GB bonus per referral, total 500GB bonus, End-to-end encryption Pro: 500GB storage, 10GB bonus per referral, total bonus 1TB, no ads Final: 10TB storage, 10GB bonus per referral, total bonus 1TB, no ads, storage maximizer

As a result, Degoo is clearly defined as a cloud storage platform that aims to be a potential alternative to the most popular integrated file storage platforms such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and Dropbox. However, there are some important points that many users have raised over time by criticizing the platform. Here are some views on space platforms that you need to know before choosing a platform to store your photos.

Advertising, security, reliability and customer support issues

The biggest criticisms of Degoo are the level of advertising delivered to the platform and the security of the files stored on the platform. 100GB of free storage is definitely a compelling suggestion, but many users have posted on various forums about the tremendous amount of ads served on the platform. Users also talked about the models supported by ads that reduce the usability of mobile apps.

However, the bigger issue is the security of file storage. With the free tier, users are complaining about the number of photos and video files that are regularly deleted without the actual prompt. The obvious reason behind this is to prevent copyrighted content from being stored in personal user accounts, but users will be able to remove even non-copyrighted content from the platform. I write regularly about the fact that there are many. This makes your platform very inconsistent. So even if 100 GB of completely free cloud storage is an attractive ad, Degoo isn’t considered reliable.

This is only exacerbated by the fairly overwhelming customer support provided by Degoo, and most users say that despite multiple complaints, most content deletions remain unresponsive by the platform. Stated. Both reliability and security are major concerns, as the free Degoo hierarchy states that content will be deleted after 90 days of inactivity.

What other platforms should I consider?

With all that in mind, if you need a dedicated online storage platform for every photo, there are several viable platforms you can consider. In this regard, keep in mind that if you’re only looking for free options, it’s hard to make better deals beyond Degoo. However, free services always come with compromises. Especially in terms of security, you may not want it for photos and videos.

If you’re already investing in the Google ecosystem (if you’re using Google Photos), one of the hassle-free ways is to extend your Google Drive storage through your Google One subscription plan. Plans start at Rs 1,300 per year for Rs 130 or 100GB storage per month, but the best 2TB storage plan for a regular photographer costs Rs 650 per month (or Rs 6,500 per year). Your Google One subscription also offers bundled access to YouTube Premium.

Microsofts OneDrive offers a OneDrive subscription with 100GB storage only for Rs140 per month. Get 1TB of cloud storage for Rs 4,899 per year. This includes bundled access to Microsoft Office, automatic syncing from your PC or Mac, automatic backup of photos from your phone, instant access cloud storage files, and all other ancillary benefits that Microsoft has. Now available.

Among the alternative platforms, pCloud is one of the most secure cloud storage platforms you can subscribe to. pCloud has two storage tiers, both of which you can subscribe to each year. The pCloud Premium Plan offers 500GB of cloud storage for around Rs 3,500 (currently on sale), and the pCloud Premium Plus Plan offers 2TB of storage for Rs 7,000 per year. In other words, its price is about the same as Google’s product.

