Science grants were given short-term savings by Democrats





It’s time to grow or go home to revitalize US science and technology with more government spending. Tragically, both Congress and the Biden administration seem to have decided to go home.

Economists have been worried about lost productivity for over a decade. Since about 2005, total factor productivity (the ultimate driving force for all long-term growth of living standards) has been increasing at a slower rate than in decades.

Creeping stagnation

U.S. productivity isn’t growing as fast as it used to be

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

If this continues, it could eventually slow income growth, leading to population anger and political instability. Therefore, the government has a vested interest in maintaining significant productivity growth.

Much is involved in measuring total factor productivity, such as trade, taxes and education. But technology is one of the most important. As Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Michael reminds us, spending more money on research increases the proportion of scientific discoveries. Other theoretical and empirical studies strongly agree.

These scientific discoveries are practical industrial innovations, as economists Simon Johnson and Jonathan Gruber explain in their book Jump Starting America: How Breakthrough Science Revives Economic Growth and the American Dream. It is located upstream of. American companies can generate more innovation, and the United States will dominate high-value knowledge industries such as information technology, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. Inventions from GPS to hydraulic fracturing to MRI came directly from government research.

Unfortunately, the US government hasn’t spent much money on research these days.

Purse to shrink

The United States spends less on research than it used to

Source: American Association for the Advancement of Science

This may be related to reduced productivity. It is probably an increasingly important player in various high-tech sectors, which may be causing a decline in US industrial competitiveness compared to China, which far outperforms the US in terms of high-tech exports.

Lose the ground

China overtakes the United States in the value of high-tech exports

World Bank survey

The Democratic Party was supposed to fix this. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal included a double-digit increase in scientific funding. And Congressional efforts called the Endless Frontier Act, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, have invested $ 110 billion in research spending, including innovative ideas such as the National Science Foundation’s New Technology Department and regional technology hubs. Let’s do it. This would not have been possible to return federal research funding to the glorious era of the 1980s, but it would have been an important first step in reestablishing American technological progress and hegemony. I was optimistic. I was excited.

Only a few months later, efforts to restore US scientific funding are in turmoil. Biden voluntarily removed research funding from his infrastructure program in search of a bipartisan compromise that was unlikely to come true. Meanwhile, the Endless Frontier Act has been completely eradicated. As Samuel Hammond of the Niskanen Center explains, the amount of new research funding has been reduced slightly. There is still funding for technology hubs in the new region, but it has always been only a small part of the bill.

From others

In other words, our leaders do not seem to recognize the crucial importance of federal research funding as a tool for national economic prosperity and development. Instead, they seem to believe in shorter-term measures. The Endless Frontier Act is being reused primarily as a bill to boost the semiconductor and 5G broadband industries. In other words, Schumer and other leaders are trying to support today’s industry rather than laying the foundation for tomorrow’s industry.

Helping to fund the construction of an expensive chip manufacturing plant is probably not a waste of money. However, it is not a substitute for research funding. When the government finally sought to support the semiconductor industry in the face of international competition, the government established the SEMATECH Consortium to address Japan’s dominance of the memory chip industry. SEMATECH has failed. The United States did not regain leadership in memory chips. It turned out not to be a problem. Intel and other American companies have used technology developed by federal-funded research to win a much more lucrative microprocessor market.

Creating tomorrow’s industry should be a major role of government. Protecting existing markets like microchips generally depends more on corporate strategy and culture than on the federal dollar. Investing directly into a company like Intel is unlikely to make your business model more viable. Instead, governments need to do what private sector doesn’t do-upstream research that makes discoveries available to all businesses, including startups that don’t yet exist.

Abandoning the promise of spending a lot of money on research is a dangerous sign of self-satisfaction and distracting government that is more interested in pork and pet projects than long-term technological advances and industrial vitality. is. Targeted grants for industries like semiconductors can’t make up for that spectacular ball fall. Hopefully, the president and Congress will get out of it and advocate new research funding initiatives as soon as possible.

