Tencent helps Chinese students skip exorbitantly slow speeds on TechCrunch’s school websites abroad





Hundreds of thousands of Chinese students enrolled in overseas schools are stuck as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt life and airlines around the world. All of them studying at home in China face one challenge. Loading school websites and other academic resources is very slow. This is because all web traffic must go through a censorship device in this country called the “Great Firewall”.

Alibaba’s cloud unit has set out to find business opportunities and connect Chinese students to overseas university portals via a virtual private network. Fortinet’s Placement Reuters, a report from a US cybersecurity solution provider, said in July last year that it offered a similar product.

Details of Tencent’s offer have been revealed. “Change Education Acceleration debuted on Apple’s App Store in March and helped reduce load times for selected international education services.” Tencent’s Free Online Learning Accelerator. Its mission is to study with students at home and abroad. To provide people with Internet acceleration and educational resource search services. “

Unlike Alibaba’s Academic VPN, Chang’e is not a VPN. It’s not backed by Tencent’s cloud business, the company told TechCrunch. The company didn’t explain how to define a VPN or how Chang’e works technically. According to Tencent, Chang’e was published on the app’s official website in October.

The term “VPN” is a common term in China because it often means illegally bypassing a “strong firewall”. People call their e-song expressions “accelerators” or “scientific internet surfing.” If Chang’e is turned on, TechCrunch tests show that the iPhone’s VPN status is “on.”

On the welcome page, Chang’e asks users to choose “accelerate” from eight countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It also shows the delay and expected speed increase for each region.

When you select a country, Chang’e displays a list of educational resources that users can access in the app’s built-in browser. Contains the websites of 79 top universities. Most of them are universities in the United States and the United Kingdom. Team collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, Trello and Slack. Remote learning platforms UDemy, Coursera, Lynda, Khan Academy. Research networks such as SSRN and JSTOR. Programming and engineering communities such as Stack Overflow, Codeacademy, and IEEE. World Bank and OECD economic databases. There are also resources for medical students such as PubMed and Lancet.

Many of these services are not blocked in China, but are slowly loaded in mainland China behind a “strong firewall”. Users can request sites that are not on the list.

Chang’e seems to whitelist only selected sites, not all traffic on the user’s smartphone. Google, Facebook, YouTube, and other websites banned in China will continue to be unavailable while Chang’e is working. This app is free on both Android and iOS and currently requires users to sign up. This is unusual in countries where online activity is tightly regulated and most websites require users to register their real names.

Alibaba and Tencent’s products show inadvertent consequences caused by Beijing’s censorship system designed to block information that is considered illegal or harmful to China’s national interest. Universities, research institutes, multinationals, and exporters are often forced to look for censorship avoidance apps that authorities consider harmless.

VPN providers must obtain government permission to operate legally in China, and licensed users of VPN services are prohibited. When browsing the website, it was thought to be endangering China’s national security. In 2017, at the request of Beijing, Apple removed hundreds of unlicensed VPN apps from the Chinese App Store.

In October, TechCrunch released a VPN app that incorporated the browser Tuber into the global internet ecosystem of mainstream apps such as Facebook, YouTube, and Google, which showed unusual aspects to Chinese users, and the app was published shortly after the article was published. It was deleted.

Tencent helps Chinese students skip exorbitantly slow speeds on TechCrunch, an overseas school website

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos