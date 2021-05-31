Galaxy Z Flip5G Gets May Make Security Updates on Sprint’s Network





The carrier lock unit of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the United States finally started to get the Android security update in May 2021. The Sprint version of the phone is currently receiving a new update for firmware version F707USQU2CUD9. Other foldable carrier versions should join the party soon.

It is well known that the latest software updates usually arrive at carrier-locked variants for the United States a little later than international variants and unlocked units. This is because carriers such as AT & T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) first individually test the new software and then give the OEM a green light to push it to the phone. Because. This increases OEM work and delays deployment.

However, it’s still a bit disappointing that carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 5G users had to wait this long for a security update in May. It’s the last day of May. The unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5G received this month’s Android security maintenance release over a month ago.

In addition, some Galaxy smartphones have already received the June security update. Even the international version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G itself jumped to next month’s security patch. We hope that American wireless operators can enhance their software update games a bit.

Still, if you’re using the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Sprint’s network, new updates may be waiting for you. But don’t expect new features. The latest update may only make this month’s security fix.

The May security patch contains fixes for three critical Android OS vulnerabilities and dozens of medium- and high-risk vulnerabilities. It also fixes 23 Samsung vulnerabilities and exposed items (SVE). When using this term for the first time, SVE is a security vulnerability that only affects Samsung’s software (One UI).

Samsung may have begun deploying June security patches on its devices. However, if you own a carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 5G, just get the May update now. Users on Sprint’s network should always receive new updates, but users on other networks such as AT & T and Verizon will need to follow up within a few days.

To check for updates, open the Settings app and[ソフトウェアアップデート]Scroll down to the menu and[ダウンロードしてインストール]Tap. Updates are released in batches over the air (OTA), so it may take some time for new firmware to reach all eligible units. You may also be notified when updates are available on your phone.

