U.S. sets next step for $ 250 billion bill to counter Chinese technology





The US Senate will resume discussions on $ 250 billion in US innovation and competition law aimed at countering the global impact of Chinese technology.

The US Senate will resume discussions next week on a $ 250 billion (176 billion) funding package aimed at countering China’s influence on global technology.

The Senate tried to pass a bipartisan-backed bill last Thursday, but Republicans delayed it over the time allotted to consider amendments.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that discussions on the bill would resume on Tuesday, June 8.

The US Innovation Competition Act of 2021 (USICA) includes $ 190 billion to strengthen US technology to compete with China and $ 54 billion to increase domestic production of semiconductors and communications equipment in particular. I am.

Shortage of chips

US automakers, like automakers around the world, are suffering from a global shortage of semiconductors caused by the turbulent market conditions during a pandemic.

For the same reason, the EU is trying to expand domestic semiconductor production under the 2030 Digital Compass Plan.

US law also seeks to counter China’s influence through diplomacy, cooperation with allies, and increased US involvement in international organizations.

Under the previous administration, the United States launched a trade war with China in 2018, and relations between the two countries are still at stake.

In particular, the U.S. has taken broad sanctions against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, pressured its allies not to use Huawei’s 5G equipment, and arrested Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada in December 2018. have started.

Technology competition

The sanctions also covered other Chinese companies, including chip maker SMIC.

Increasing competition with China is one of the few issues that the two major US political parties agree on.

However, the parties disagreed on how long to consider the amendment and which amendment to vote for.

The proposed amendment includes an amendment from Republican Senator Ron Johnson, calling for a wall to be built on the US-Mexico border.

The bill must also be approved by the House of Representatives before being returned to the White House for passage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos