How to defeat Narwa the All Mother





Monster Hunter Rise version 3.0 adds a climax battle with Narwa the All Mother. It’s a complicated battle, so it’s best to prepare.

With the introduction of the Monster Hunter Rise version 3.0 update, we have a new final boss that truly tests your hunter’s skills. Hunters need to rush to the dragon’s place to stop breeding and disrupt the world. However, it’s not an easy battle, so it’s best to be prepared. Whenever a mission begins, the player must collect the Prism Spiribard near the starting position and press the item box to collect some quest items. From there head to the dock. If you go to the dock, you can quickly move to the Coral Palace Arena.

Initially, players will only encounter the wind snake. The battle should be relatively familiar to veteran players. Elder dragons use tail whips, charges, energy beams, and wind vortices to overwhelm hunters, but create rocks that float in conveniently located varistor and machine cannons. I cry like any other encounter. After considerable damage, the cutscene is triggered, crashing into a huge cave under the surface of the palace, and the hunter falls into it.

How to defeat All Mother Naruwa with Monster Hunter Rise

It was at this time that Narwa appeared. But something completely unexpected happens. Instead of destroying the player with her partner, she consumes the remaining energy! By absorbing his essence, Narwa transforms into an all-mother. The Allmothers attack is a combination of both Ibushi and Narwas skills. Players need to expect both wind and lightning strikes, in addition to the giant yellow balls of energy and lightning rings.

Its most destructive force occurs when she floats in the center of the arena and begins to store energy. While she is doing this, some spire spins around her and they do a lot of damage. If the hunters can sneak between the pillars, they can get some hits, but they need to be prepared to evacuate. After charging enough energy, Narwa rises to the top of the arena and some floating rocks are visible along with the Machine Cannon. While this is happening, blue sparks come down to the ground, and if the hunters aren’t on one of the platforms, it’s the end for them.

Who should appear besides Magna Maro after Narwa has been sufficiently damaged! Kushara Daora and Theostra may also arrive, but the appearance of the game’s title monster makes it feel much more exciting. Regardless of the monster that jumps into the pit, it will attack Narwa with everything it gains, but it will inevitably be mountable. Good news for hunters. It can jump on a creature and be devastating.

From there, it’s a matter of survival. After Magna Maro’s attack, Narwa becomes more and more powerful and retains all attacks. If the hunters can overcome them, they will eventually defeat her and put an end to the rampage.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on Nintendo Switch.

