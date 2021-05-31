Acer Predator Updates Gaming Computers and Monitors Explica.co





Today, Acer 2021’s annual event Next is held, where the company announces all updates and new products that will be incorporated into its comprehensive catalog. See below. Overview of new game-oriented offers This includes everything from complete to complete. From ready-to-play desktop computers to new flat and curved game monitors with 4K resolution.

Predator Orion 3000

Starting from its appearance, there is a completed tower filled with straight lines and prominent angles, on which it stands out. The left and bottom sides of the front of the tempered glass side panel (using the optional EMI version) show the lighting system integrated with all internal components. It has 4 RGB LED zones and can be customized with the PredatorSense app.

Once inside, you’ll find a computer with the latest equipment and designed for the most demanding players. 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and some settings up to 64GB DDR4 Memory 3200Hz Internal Storage 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD or 6TB HDD Suitable for both game use and content streaming and editing.

Therefore, to keep this powerful rig cool, the Predator Orion 3000 custom-designed FrostBlade fan has a special patented blade on the front that provides high static pressure and air flow, always at the optimum level. Ensure sufficient temperature to operate.

Finally, you can find the Intel Killer E2600 modem for that connection section. In addition to high-speed connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 MU-MIMO support, it has a wide range of both Type-A and Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. DTS: X Ultra audio output port.

Nitro 50

At the aesthetic level, you will find more subdued equipment. The front of the black metal chassis with a nearly smooth surface is decorated with only some details and has a fixed red LED. In this case, the NitroSense management software is limited to controlling CPU and GPU temperature and fan settings.

However, the Nitro 50 series is just as powerful, adding a bit of nuance to the more immersive experience and adding additional utility features such as: Integrated wireless charging pad that works with all Qi devices, DTS: X Immersive Audio, FrostBlade cooling system.

The interior includes two versions of the 11th Generation AMD Ryzen 95900 Series or Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, up to 64GB DDR4 memory and dual 3.5-inch SATA3 HDD slots (up to 3TB x 2), and M. .2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD. Finally, re-emphasize the strong connectivity section with Wi-Fi 6, Dragon LAN 1G Ethernet ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type A ports.

Availability and price

As the company progresses, both the Acer Nitro 50 and the Predator Orion 3000 will be available in Spain starting October next year, at prices of € 799 and € 949, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company gave a presentation on this occasion. From game monitor new line console enthusiasts to the most hardcore FPS enthusiasts, these computers come in three models, offering different characteristics for each user profile, all maintaining VESA Display HDR certification.

Predator CG437KS

Starting with the older model, I found a huge monitor with 42.5 inches and UHD resolution (3840 x 2160). A new HDMI 2.1 port is included to provide the best experience for new generation players. Achieve 4K 144Hz video playback using VRR as a single. cable.

PC gamers will never be forgotten, but it will also improve the experience for PC gamers. NVIDIA G-Sync Support This allows your monitor to sync with the GPU for smooth gameplay without interruptions or tears.

If that’s not enough, Predator CG437K SVESA Display HDR1000 certified, local dimming, brightness up to 1,000 knits, high contrast ratio, and one of the best display standards. 90% DCI-P3 Color Coverage Provides one of the most realistic renderings currently available.

Finally, the special design of this monitor cannot be ignored. Some RGB lighting strips on the back can be synchronized with the playback of content such as games and music. In addition, the monitor features a variety of technologies designed to best adapt to your setup and environment. Acer Color Sense, adjusts the screen temperature according to the surrounding environment. Acer Light Sense Detects ambient lighting and adjusts monitor brightness settings accordingly. YoAcerProxy Sense, the monitor is automatically activated when the user is nearby, otherwise it is dimmed.

Predator X38S

The Predator X38 S is a 2300R curved UWQHD + (3840 x 1600) monitor with 98% wider DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E.

Predator game modes provide gamers with eight preset (customizable) display modes for different content genres, ensuring crisp, crisp monitor display in any environment, in addition to Acer LightSense and ColorSense technologies. ..

Finally, the Predator X38S is supported by the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer. An innovative system latency measurement tool that detects mouse clicks and measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels to change on the screen. NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate eliminates screen tearing, minimizes screen stutter, and reduces input delay for smooth, fast-paced gameplay.

Predator X28

Presented as the smallest model, it still looks very interesting with a narrow bezel with a slim profile of 28 inches.

It will not be deleted. IPS Agile-Splendor panel with HDR400 certification and UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), overclocked 155Hz refresh rate (or 144Hz base), 1ms response time, G-SYNC and G-SYNC technology , ESport mode, and Reflex Latency NVIDIA analyzer support.

It also includes Acer’s unique technologies such as LightSense, ColorSense and ProxiSense. Other features for maintaining eye health include BlueLightShield Pro, which manages high-energy wavelengths and selectively filters blue emissions while maintaining color accuracy, and its TV Rheinland Eyesafe certificate. I have

Availability and price

The first to be available is the Predator X28, which will arrive at prices starting in August. From € 1,199, the Predator X38 S dated September, priced at € 2,199. Finally, the arrival date of the Predator CG437K S will be postponed until November next year and will land in Spain. Price of 1,599 euros ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos