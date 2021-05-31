Technological innovation is the next step in the evolution of Las Vegas





To bring the world back, Las Vegas needs to borrow a phrase from Hamilton and twist it: we needed to innovate our way.

I remember when I was a kid growing up in Las Vegas, my friends and I graduated from Disneyland and reached the wonders of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. It felt like a rite of passage, navigating its winding paths and freeing teenagers while jumping on all of the adult rides.

Like every summer, Magic Mountain has introduced a new roller coaster. My friends and I, surprisingly, got a new ride at the amusement park every year.

A few years later, they realized they had built a new roller coaster in the amusement park as they had to build a new roller coaster in the amusement park. Otherwise, the product will stagnate and people will stop coming to your amusement park.

Las Vegas is a similar method. We are a place for adults to graduate and play at various attractions, and when we stop introducing new rides at the amusement park each season, people stop coming from afar (after all, the casino theme). There is a fully accepted version of the park everywhere these days).

This is especially true now that cities are facing the biggest macroeconomic challenges to date. After the darkness of COVID, it is to reinvent the product during this period.

Fortunately, the city has a new innovation partner in the city UNLV, which is home to 35,000 people. The university will launch both incubators and accelerators just in time for defrosting after COVID. It features facilities that don’t look like the classrooms you or I saw during our school year.

Just off campus, the UNLV Incubator (or UNLV Inc) utilizes the Hughes Center and boasts a luxurious new boundary in the heart of the city’s best business addresses. This 5,000-square-foot incubator is Boeing, Las Vegas Sands, AFWERX (Innovation Division for Friends at Nellis Air Force Base, when and where I was a teenager, they announced the Stealth Fighter, the ultimate batwing innovation. It’s hard to exaggerate the importance of creating this ecosystem, as it doesn’t really have dozens of incubators, unlike California’s famous neighbors. In fact, UNLV opened this summer. When it may be official only in Las Vegas.

After graduating from UNLV Inc, keeping in mind that there was no base for ideas before, companies can move their startups to the accelerator of the new UNLV Blackfire Innovation Hub at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park. .. A growing technical district in the Southwest Valley. At Black Fire, companies such as LG, Panasonic, Intel and Adobe are working with longtime locals such as Caesars to create a vibrant and growing team community working on the invention of Next Cool Thing.

I couldn’t imagine this when I was young. I remember when UNLV President Carol Harter was ridiculed roundly for suggesting that he should aspire to reach UCLA levels someday. Take a look at us now: In official Carnegie Research Rankings, UNLV is at the same academic top tier as UCLA and is the youngest university in American history to leap to the most prestigious position in the university world. (If you think, I am, the university was born in 1969, and the modest campus at that time became its own autonomous university.)

Universities now boast a space where innovators thrive. Today, all UNLVs thrive in much the same way as their # 1 hospitality college. That is, claiming community and industry involvement. You may already know why we hire UNLV Hotel graduates instead of Cornell University. UNLV students will be graduating after working 1,000 hours in an industry trench (think of it, they are already one tenth of the way to Malcolm Gladwells, the famous 10,000 hour rule). However, you may not be aware that you are building the entire innovation ecosystem on the basis of this unique UNLV foundation.

As is often the case with computer science and engineering majors, these spaces are home to UNLV graduates like Russ Logan who left town to hit Silicon Valley on graduation. Today, Russ brought his company, the AI ​​Foundation (Motto: Artificial Intelligence for Good), to BlackFire’s office, which didn’t exist when he first left town. Looking at his AI-driven celebrity app, you can immediately imagine the possibilities of stripping. You might enter a hotel room and talk to the totally creepy Celine Dion playing downstairs. Or, if you’re like me, you dream of talking to Larry Johnson on your phone, and all through AI technology, about the glorious days of UNLV Hoopsole.

This ecosystem also helps the hearts of talented faculty members like Ash Salamat. You may have missed it because of recent vaccine news, but the second biggest scientific achievement of our time just happened at Maryland Parkway. At the moment of achieving Google’s famous notoriety, Saramat achieved the scientific feat that Nobel laureates proclaimed the last great discovery that would probably change everything: room-temperature superconductivity, energy from point A to point B. Energy loss that allows you to move. And he did so in a lab where tens of thousands of students and faculty members walk daily at UNLV. As Governor Steve Sisolak said in his speech to the Governor, the Ministry of Energy has called for this groundbreaking energy-efficient Holy Grail. We now have the unprecedented opportunity to turn Las Vegas into an energy hub, radiating another kind of light and sending that light to the planet of appreciation.

This is yesterday’s spirit, packaged in new innovations focused on today for tomorrow’s amusement park riders.

Bo Bernhard is UNLV’s Vice President of Economic Development.

This story appeared in Las Vegas Weekly.

