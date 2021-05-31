Nintendo E3 2021 Meeting Date and Time, and Switch Pro Forecast





What are Nintendo’s plans for E3 2021? (Photo: Nintendo)

With E3 approaching and rumors of a new Switch console and several new Nintendo games growing, which one is most likely to be true?

If there’s one thing you definitely shouldn’t do, it’s trying to predict Nintendo. Welcome to our predictions of what Nintendo will be showing at this month’s E3! Joking aside, it’s best not to assume the world’s oldest video game company. Nothing should be taken for granted unless they confirm it themselves. For example, they said they would hold an E3 meeting this year, and they were very enthusiastic about it, but haven’t yet stated the exact time.

Of course, the previous year may not have much to do with the E3 2021 because there are no physical events thanks to the coronavirus, and all of them are online. Still, Nintendo seems to be taking a fairly traditional approach, with a Nintendo Direct-style live stream planned around the 14th.

Prior to that, Nintendo was rumored to be planning a shorter announcement. This can be a hit at any time and is used to announce the rumored Switch Pro. This is a name invented by fans of the more powerful version of Nintendo Switch, which is considered to be the centerpiece of the Nintendos E3 plan.

Switch Pro, or whatever its official name, has been leaked many times and seems to be the closest dead certificate Nintendo has ever had. Nintendo hates proving that the rumors are correct, but assuming there are no last-minute manufacturing issues (which is a pretty big issue), it’s almost impossible to announce Switch Pro this month, which will be released shortly before Christmas. There is no mistake.

If the hardware announcement is considered a reality, the bigger question is not which game will be talked about in E3, but the game that will be extended for Switch Pro or perhaps an exclusive game.That’s not a guessable question at this point, but there are rumors that Nintendo has a lot of new games to announce at E3, so let’s see what they are.

The only summer release Nintendo has confirmed at this time will be released on June 25, a few weeks after E3. Nintendo could give it some screen time, but it probably doesn’t have much to say right now, except that it looks amazing.

This Wii remaster, one of the most controversial Zelda entries scheduled for July 16, will take too long at E3 unless a wind tact and a twilight princess remaster are announced at the same time. There will be no. The Wii U remaster already exists, so little extra work is required. Probably not if it appears on the switch.

These remakes of Diamond and Pearl, along with Pokemon Legend, recently announced their release dates in November and January, but didn’t show any new footage. This suggests that Nintendo may be refraining from doing so at E3.

Nintendo usually doesn’t spend much time on Pokemon at E3, but this open-world 3D game is an important release, leaving many unanswered questions in its first appearance. If it hasn’t expired until January, it’s probably some Switch Pro compatible and could be flaunted in that context.

This was a surprise announcement in February. Given the popularity of the original, not because the sequel was inevitable, but not until 2022, Nintendo often didn’t announce the delays in the Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4 shows long ago, exactly why. .. It may be too far to cover much in E3, but I hope the new Splatoon will at least be mentioned.

This is a big thing everyone wants to know, but there’s no clue as to when it’s in E3 or when it’s released. Nothing is leaked about the Breath of the Wild follow-up, so there’s no clue as to what or how important it is to the release of Switch Pro.

It was first announced in 2017, but since then I haven’t heard anything substantive about the game, including the release date display. Given the intensive graphics of previous titles, it’s easy to imagine that it could be suppressed in Switch Pro, even though it’s probably released in the standard model.

Samus Aran’s latest outing was not delayed, was completely canceled and started over. It was early 2019, so it may still be too early to see the real thing in the game. Only Nintendo knows if it’s in E3, as there aren’t even rumors about how it’s done.

Remastering of the original three games has been rumored for years, and multiple sources suggest that the compilation has been completed for some time. The release date and appearance at E3 are related to the distance of Metroid Prime 4, as Nintendo is likely to be waiting for a release near Metroid Prime 4 to act as an appetizer. The same could be true of the new 2D Metroid rumors from Metroid: Samus Returns developer Mercury Steam, if such a project actually exists.

The new console is hard to keep secret, but usually there are no leaks about Nintendo games. Except recently, sources have claimed that the same studio behind Super Mario Odyssey has been working on a new Donkey Kong game since the 40th anniversary of the Great Apes (and Mario himself) in July this year. There were no other details and no consensus on whether it was a 2D or 3D title, but given the anniversary, that makes a lot of sense and why there wasn’t much talk of a new Super Mario game lately. explain.

The release of the first new patch for two years sparked a new wave of rumors that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe could get a new DLC. However, given that Mario Kart 8 isn’t a native Switch game and the original Wii U version was released seven years ago, it’s almost as likely to be a brand new game. Under normal circumstances, the sequel is perfectly justified, especially if it’s tied to the launch of the Switch Pro.

Super Mario Party 2

At some point in his career, the Super Mario Party was getting a sequel every year. So the Super Mario Party is the most successful entry ever, and yet there is nothing very suspicious. A recent online update has made it very clear that Nintendo is interested in expanding the series further, and it’s usually released around Christmas, so new ones could come out this year. Is expensive.

Fire Emblem: Genealogy Remake of the Holy War Details: Game News

There are many rumors about what the next Fire Emblem will be, but the most compelling is the remake of the SNES entry Genealogy Of The Holy War. Fire Emblem has seen many remakes over the years, but it’s not clear how much this will stick to the original design or turn it into something closer to 3House. Rumor has it that the game is almost over, as the franchise creator’s intelligent system worked only as an advisor to 3House, while most of the development was done by Koei Tecmo.

New Kirby

This is by far the easiest of all rumors, as Nintendo knocks out new Kirby games much more often than any other franchise. As Shinya Kumazaki himself publicly talked about the next phase of the Kirby series, except that it’s not really even a rumor. The only problem is that it doesn’t help in guessing if it’s in E3.

Of course, it’s quite possible that Nintendo will release a new game that hasn’t been leaked yet, rather than being part of an existing series that will be released at E3. Sure, there could be some smaller indie-style games that fit the bill, and perhaps even some new third-party announcements. There are rumors that Tetris99 and Pac-Man99 style games will increase, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will be announced at E3.

Or at least it seems logical. But Nintendo’s logic isn’t the same as everyone else, so the only thing you can do is wait for them to announce that day.

