Best Resources for Learning Google Cloud Platform





GCP or Google Cloud Platform is one of the fastest growing cloud platforms in the industry. The platform helps you manage your computing, deliver large amounts of data storage, and provide robust machine learning services. Here’s a list of the best resources to learn GCP online. This course is aimed at students and professionals who want to try out popular cloud platforms.

(The list is in no particular order)

Google Cloud training

Summary: This training is provided by the developers of the Google Cloud Platform. Tutorials include how to master application implementation, deployment, migration, and maintenance on your cloud infrastructure, how to build cloud-native applications using Google Cloud end-to-end solutions, how to leverage your data, and real-time insights Learn how to accelerate innovation, implement end-to-end machine learning models, implement the latest artificial intelligence tools, and more to help you understand how to gain and improve your decisions.

Please see here for the detail.

Basics of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for beginners

Summary: This course gives you an overview of Google Cloud Platform. This online tutorial will help you understand key concepts and procedures for productivity, from core building blocks such as computing, networking, and storage to advanced services. Each section of this course contains a hands-on demo of one of the key services.

Please see here for the detail.

Developing applications using Google Cloud Platform Specialization

Summary: In this area of ​​expertise, you’ll learn how to design, develop, and deploy applications that seamlessly integrate GCP managed services. Learn how to combine presentations and hands-on labs to build secure, intelligent cloud-native applications using GCP services and pre-trained machine learning APIs.

Please see here for the detail.

Google Cloud Platform Foundation: Core Infrastructure

Summary: This course introduces you to the basic concepts and terminology for using GCP. Learn about a variety of important resource and policy management tools, such as the Google Cloud Resource Manager hierarchy and Google Cloud Identity and Access Management. You’ll also learn about many computing and storage services available on Google Cloud Platform, including Google App Engine, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud SQL, and BigQuery.

Please see here for the detail.

Google Cloud Platform full course

Summary: This is a 3-hour online video tutorial on Google Cloud Platform by Simplilearn. This tutorial covers all the key concepts of Google Cloud Platform, including GCP, AWS and GCP, Google Cloud ML, and the basics of GCP.

Please see here for the detail.

GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer and Cloud Architect Guide

Summary: This course is a comprehensive guide to big data using managed Hadoop, Google Cloud Platform for ML using TensorFlow. Learn how to deploy managed Hadoop apps on the Google Cloud Platform, how to use TensorFlow to build deep learning models in the cloud, and how to use big data technologies such as BigTable, Dataflow, Apache Beam, Pub / Sub, etc. I will.

Please see here for the detail.

Machine learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud Platform Specialization

Summary: In this course, you’ll learn how to create a distributed machine learning model that scales with Tensorflow. You will also learn how to transform raw data into features so that ML can learn important properties from the data and provide human insights into the problem. Experiment with end-to-end ML, starting with building a strategy focused on ML and proceeding to model training, optimization, and production.

Please see here for the detail.

Google Cloud Platform Training | GCP Overview

Summary: This is an online video tutorial provided by Edureka. Get comprehensive training on Google Cloud Platform. This course begins with the basics of cloud computing. As you progress through the course, you’ll learn how to manage GCP services such as GCP Core Infrastructure, GCP Computing Services, GCP Database Services, GCP Security Services, GCP Networking Services, and GCPIAM.

Please see here for the detail.

