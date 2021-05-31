Big Tech can help start-ups boost Asian economic recovery





COVID-19 caused global economic damage and further exposed the digital divide. With an established digital ecosystem, Asia is in a good position to lead the way to economic growth. Technology is the key to recovering through job creation and enabling innovative start-ups and SMEs.

The pandemic puts hundreds of thousands of businesses at stake. To make matters worse, the economic impact of COVID-19 over the last 18 months has disproportionately affected those who cannot tolerate it. Digital technology has helped avoid the worst and even allowed many to thrive.

However, many challenges remain. We urgently need to recover jobs and create new jobs with a view to the future. Therefore, we need to close the gap in digital skills. In parallel, we need to discover and support ideas that kickstart the economy, and the best places to find them are starters and small businesses (SMEs).

Asia has lived the longest under the influence of COVID-19, and parts of the region first escaped the recession. Combining the region’s deep digital ecosystem and long-standing culture of innovation with the entrepreneurial spirit of start-ups and small businesses can lead the world in post-pandemic economic recovery.

To achieve this, the public and private sectors, especially large tech companies, need to work together to focus on the three drivers of economic growth.

1. Easy access to digital infrastructure for start-ups and small businesses.

2. Skill people and expand your talent pool to thrive in the digital economy.

3. A strong start-up culture that establishes entrepreneurs for success and turns their company into a job creation engine.

Collaboration is the key to a strong startup economy

There are many ambitious innovators in Asia working to improve the lives and livelihoods of the entire region. SMEs account for more than 97% of all businesses and employ more than half of the workforce in the Asia-Pacific economy as a whole. Start-ups and SMEs are important drivers of growth, and it is in everyone’s interest to support them.

A single entity cannot thrive alone. As a result, private sectors, employers, governments and nonprofits need to work together and work together across sectors to promote partnerships and solutions that have lasting impact. Big Tech-led investments from both the public and private sectors create opportunities for start-ups, SMEs, and the people they employ. This is a technology that not only assists information workers, but also uses communication and productivity tools to make front-line workers more effective and ensure the inclusion and digital experience of these important groups. Includes development.

When we work together, we enjoy the benefits of what is called technology intensity, which combines the adoption of trusted, best-in-class technologies with the improved skills and abilities of those who use them. If we do it right, our collaboration will bring products and services that support rapid recovery, inclusive growth, work, and a rethinked future.

Start-ups are leveraging digital skills

The digital age is creating a new generation of technology. In many cases, it is the start-ups that invent them or take advantage of the potential they create. However, start-ups and small businesses usually do not have the scale and funding needed to train people with the right digital skills. If you want to put start-ups and SMEs at the center of an economic reset, you need to train the people they need to grow. By building digital skills, we support both personal prosperity and the economic recovery of Asia.

COVID-19 has exposed digital inequality worldwide and exacerbated the digital divide. Almost half of the world is not online yet.

These deep digital gaps exacerbate inequality and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (as more basic services move online and pandemics highlight affordable challenges in wealthy countries. It is hindering the achievement of SDGs).

On the Davos Agenda, the World Economic Forum has launched the EDISON Alliance. This is the first cross-sector alliance to accelerate digital inclusion and connect key sectors of the economy.

The EDISON Alliance prioritizes digital inclusion as a platform for partners with a common purpose to achieve the SDGs. Its vision is to enable everyone to participate in the digital economy at an affordable price.

Companies are invited to join the EDISON Alliance-read how to do it in the Impact Story.

Over the past year, Microsoft and LinkedIn’s Global Skills Initiative has helped more than 30 million people access digital skills in 249 countries and territories. This includes nearly 6 million people in Asia. As part of the next phase of the initiative, Microsoft is working to support skill-based recruitment of 250,000 companies in 2021. Over the next five years, there will be an estimated 149 million new technology-oriented jobs worldwide that can bridge the skill gaps of job seekers. Understanding these opportunities is absolutely essential.

In our new Digital Normal, everyone needs to master a variety of digital skills to navigate the basics of life, succeed in their careers, and reach their full potential. These skills require lifelong learning to respond to technological innovation. As technology leaders, we have a responsibility to help people acquire these digital skills and to make Asia more competitive for their own benefit and for the future.

Supporting entrepreneurship leads to more innovation

Start-ups play an important role in the economy as innovators, disruptors and starters. Fortunately the area is full of them. As of April 2019, Asia was home to more than one-third (119) of the world’s 331 unicorns (defined as a startup worth more than $ 1 billion). Over the last decade, we’ve seen several tech unicorns grow into rapidly established players across Asia, from Singapore-based ride-sharing app Grab to Indonesia’s online marketplace Bukalapak.

Technology leaders can support great ideas for students and start-ups by providing them with a starting point in the form of development programs and platforms for exposure. Big Tech is a valuable source of funding, mentorship and visibility for start-ups and entrepreneurs. I believe it is our job to create the opportunities and build skills needed for the digital economy.

The comprehensive digital future is within reach

Asia already has many elements needed to succeed in the economy of the 21st century. It’s a sophisticated digital infrastructure, diverse skill sets, and a strong culture of innovation. To build a more comprehensive future, we need to leverage these strengths and work together among private sector leaders, governments and nonprofits.

Big Tech plays an important role here. A thriving skills-based, where everyone has a chance to succeed by investing in start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, creating critical skills training opportunities, and applying trusted technology to drive innovation. You can create a labor market.

The inclusive, post-pandemic digital future is within our reach. Asia can take the lead.

