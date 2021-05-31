This incredible new technology can charge your smartphone in just 8 minutes – BGR





The latest smartphones support insane charging speeds for both wired and wireless charging. And, like in the last few years, Xiaomi is at the forefront of ultra-fast smartphone battery charging technology. The company announced a wired charging speed of up to 100W, and for about a year it was rumored that Chinese mobile vendors were targeting a speed of 200W as their next major upgrade. Xiaomi has certainly developed a new technology and unveiled it to the world for the first time last weekend.

In addition, Xiaomi demonstrated a new 120W wireless charging technology that is faster than any other technology currently available.

Increasing the charging speed of the battery is one way to prevent a “low battery” panic on recent phones. Handset vendors are reaching a stage where battery size cannot see a significant increase in physical capacity year after year. The internal space of your smartphone is always valuable. This is because handset vendors need to reserve space for so many different components of their flagship devices.

Charging the battery to well over 50% in just a few minutes is just one of the most always useful smartphone features. Of course, faster charging is always more convenient, but consider if you forget to charge your phone overnight or the battery runs out during the day after frequent use. If you can fully charge your smartphone from empty to 100% within 10 minutes, you don’t have to worry anymore.

Everything, including this exciting new charging technology, has serious drawbacks. Charging the battery at such ultra-fast speeds will affect battery life. Batteries deteriorate faster than batteries charged at a much lower rate, so users may need to replace batteries more often in the future. But if you ask us, it’s a trade-off more than we’re willing to do. In addition, you can always charge at normal speed in your daily life and use the 200W charger only when you really need it.

Xiaomi’s new battery charging technology was demonstrated in the video above with the help of the new Mi 11 Pro handset. A 200W wired charge took only 3 minutes to reach 50% charge. It takes 8 minutes to recharge the handset to 100%. This clip also shows the new 120W wireless charging technology running on the same Mi 11 Pro prototype. The phone reaches 50% charge in just 7 minutes and reaches 100% in 15 minutes.

In both cases, we are considering a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh. This is a common battery size for new smartphones these days. However, as you can see in the clip, this is a custom Mi 11 Pro build, not the same version on the market.

This means that the new 200W and 120W charging speeds will not work on older devices. Also, users who want to charge their phone as fast as possible may need additional accessories rather than those that come in the phone box. Chargers that can support up to 200W output and fast dedicated wireless chargers like those seen in video are not cheap.

New 200W fast charging battery technology for Xiaomi smartphones. Image source: Xiaomi

Another obvious advantage of this technology is the use of a 200W quick charger with other gadgets that can take full advantage of faster charging speeds, such as various laptops that can be recharged via USB-C. You can do it.

With the exception of the custom Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro model above, the devices that support Xiaomi’s new 200W wired and 120W wireless charging speeds are unknown.

