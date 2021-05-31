



Google Receives Approval for Downtown West Campus Designed by SITELAB Urban Studios

The San Jose City Council recently approved Google’s Downtown West multipurpose corporate campus, an 80-acre net-zero environment. It is also set to feature the largest multi-modal transportation hub on the west coast. Designed by San Jose-based SITELAB Urban Studios, the Master Plan is a starting point from Silicon Valley’s high-tech campus and is envisioned as an integrated part of the urban environment that opens downtown San Jose to the local community.

+ 10

Courtesy of SITELAB Urban Studio

Downtown West will be the new district of San Jose, consisting of office space, housing, retail stores, and other features such as hospitality and cultural facilities. West 8, Heatherwick Studio, Grimshaw Architects, KPF, Fougeron Architecture, SCB, Sherwood Design Engineers, and HT. Harvey & Associates is one of the architectural designs for designing development buildings and public spaces. The latter, along with a green area, is an important aspect of the design, with plans to feature a 1.5-acre creek sidewalk and an urban promenade with communal lawns for outdoor programming.

Courtesy of SITELAB Urban Studio

The new Google campus is set to accommodate an estimated 25,000 employees and features 7.3 million square feet of office space, 5,900 residential units, 500,000 square feet of retail space, and 300 hotel rooms. .. The approval of the project comes with a San Jose Community Benefits Agreement consisting of a Community Stabilization Fund and a pledge of 1000 affordable housing units.

Located near San Joses’ central rail hub, Downtown West is a Net Zero development that incorporates microgrids, solar energy, and on-site water reuse facilities. The project aims to significantly reduce single-seater vehicle transport as part of its sustainability efforts, with 65% of travel being done by bicycle, on foot, public transport, or carpooling. It is expected.

Courtesy of SITELAB Urban Studio

The recently approved design, first announced last October, is currently undergoing an environmental review. The construction process is divided into several phases, with infrastructure and road construction expected to begin next year, but the overall business is expected to grow in at least 10 years.

